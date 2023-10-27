Sky Sports wins Diversity in Media Award at 2023 Asian Media Awards with commitment to British South Asians in Football highlighted

Sky Sports becomes first-ever recipient of the Diversity in Media Award at the Asian Media Awards; Sky Sports' commitment to producing diverse content and improving the representation of minority groups was highlighted, as well as groundbreaking work around British South Asians in Football
Friday 27 October 2023 06:56, UK
Sky Sports has been named as the inaugural winner of the Diversity in Media Award following groundbreaking work and commitment towards British South Asians in Football – including the creation of the first index page dedicated to the subject in mainstream media history.
The accolade will be presented to Sky Sports at the 2023 Asian Media Awards at a glittering ceremony taking place at the Manchester Deansgate Hilton on Friday evening.
The Diversity in Media Award is made to an organisation that has made a concerted and genuine effort to improve representation and produce diverse content at all levels.
The Asian Media Awards looked favourably upon the range of diverse content produced by Sky Sports, welcoming its commitment to improving the representation and progression of minority groups and to making a difference in communities impacted by racism.
The index page itself is now the longest-running major initiative in the space, both in media and in football, and is the biggest readily accessible British South Asians in Football archive anywhere in the world.
Alongside the Diversity in Media Award, several journalists at Sky Sports News and Sky News are up for further awards at the ceremony; including Amrit Singh Mann, Saywah Mahmood and Um-E-Aymen Babar, who have all been nominated for the Outstanding Young Journalist Award.
Meanwhile, Dev Trehan and freelance reporter Sanny Rudravajhala have been shortlisted for Sports Journalist of the Year. Ashna Hurynag of Sky News has also been nominated for the Report of the Year.
Jonathan Licht, Sky Sports Managing Director, said: "The award is testament to the hard work, talent and brilliant collective efforts across the business and I'm absolutely delighted for those involved.
"To be recognised as a driving force for diversity and inclusion across media in such a way is a huge for us at Sky Sports.
"More importantly, the award shows that the work we're doing is positively impacting Britian's South Asian community in a meaningful way when it comes to both media and football."
The Asian Media Awards were founded in 2013 to highlight talent, drive and innovation, and to recognise and reward excellence in the media.
Sports Journalist of the Year:
Dev Trehan - Reporter & Football Journalist, Sky Sports News
Sanny Rudravajhala - Freelance Sports Journalist, Sky Sports News
Outstanding Young Journalist:
Amrit Singh Mann - Journalist, Sky News
Saywah Mahmood - Data Journalist, Sky News
Um-E-Aymen Babar - Sports Journalist, Sky Sports News
Report of the Year:
Sidhu Moose Wala: Mystery Surrounds Killing of Punjabi Rapper A Year on - Ashna Hurynag & Amrit Singh Mann for Sky News
For more stories, features and videos, visit our groundbreaking South Asians in Football page on skysports.com and stay tuned to Sky Sports News and our Sky Sports digital platforms.