Sky Sports wins Diversity in Media Award at 2023 Asian Media Awards with commitment to British South Asians in Football highlighted

Sky Sports has been named as the inaugural winner of the Diversity in Media Award following groundbreaking work and commitment towards British South Asians in Football – including the creation of the first index page dedicated to the subject in mainstream media history.

The accolade will be presented to Sky Sports at the 2023 Asian Media Awards at a glittering ceremony taking place at the Manchester Deansgate Hilton on Friday evening.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player People from across the game come together to celebrate Sky Sports’ groundbreaking work and commitment to British South Asians in Football.

The Diversity in Media Award is made to an organisation that has made a concerted and genuine effort to improve representation and produce diverse content at all levels.

The Asian Media Awards looked favourably upon the range of diverse content produced by Sky Sports, welcoming its commitment to improving the representation and progression of minority groups and to making a difference in communities impacted by racism.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Two-weight world champion Natasha Jonas has become the first Black female boxing manager.

The index page itself is now the longest-running major initiative in the space, both in media and in football, and is the biggest readily accessible British South Asians in Football archive anywhere in the world.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Alongside the Diversity in Media Award, several journalists at Sky Sports News and Sky News are up for further awards at the ceremony; including Amrit Singh Mann, Saywah Mahmood and Um-E-Aymen Babar, who have all been nominated for the Outstanding Young Journalist Award.

Meanwhile, Dev Trehan and freelance reporter Sanny Rudravajhala have been shortlisted for Sports Journalist of the Year. Ashna Hurynag of Sky News has also been nominated for the Report of the Year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have praised Jake Daniels after the 17 year old striker came out as gay, describing his announcement as an important day in the history of English football.

Jonathan Licht, Sky Sports Managing Director, said: "The award is testament to the hard work, talent and brilliant collective efforts across the business and I'm absolutely delighted for those involved.

"To be recognised as a driving force for diversity and inclusion across media in such a way is a huge for us at Sky Sports.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"More importantly, the award shows that the work we're doing is positively impacting Britian's South Asian community in a meaningful way when it comes to both media and football."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The Asian Media Awards were founded in 2013 to highlight talent, drive and innovation, and to recognise and reward excellence in the media.

Asian Media Awards 2023 Finalists across Sky

Sports Journalist of the Year:

Dev Trehan - Reporter & Football Journalist, Sky Sports News

Sanny Rudravajhala - Freelance Sports Journalist, Sky Sports News

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Outstanding Young Journalist:

Amrit Singh Mann - Journalist, Sky News

Saywah Mahmood - Data Journalist, Sky News

Um-E-Aymen Babar - Sports Journalist, Sky Sports News

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A year on, mystery still surrounds the death of Sidhu Moose Wala, one of the most popular singers to have come out of Punjab whose life was cut short.

Report of the Year:

Sidhu Moose Wala: Mystery Surrounds Killing of Punjabi Rapper A Year on - Ashna Hurynag & Amrit Singh Mann for Sky News

For more stories, features and videos, visit our groundbreaking South Asians in Football page on skysports.com and stay tuned to Sky Sports News and our Sky Sports digital platforms.