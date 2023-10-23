Black History Month: Serena Williams' legacy

Serena Williams has transcended tennis - that's the view of one of the sport's all-time greats Billie Jean King, as we recognise the incredible achievements of the 23-time Grand Slam champion on Black History Month.

While Williams has not officially retired, the American told Vogue ahead of the 2022 US Open that she was "evolving away from tennis".

She ended her glittering career with 23 major titles, 73 career WTA singles titles, 186 consecutive weeks spent at No 1 in the women's world rankings, 367 career wins, and a 858-156 career win-loss record in singles.

Now, tennis pioneer King, athletics great Jackie Joyner-Kersee, British tennis legend Andy Murray and International Tennis Hall of Fame CEO, Todd Martin, have all spoken about how Williams has transcended the sport.

Billie Jean King: She's helped our sport and diversity

"I've known Serena since she was six - she was in one of our team tennis clinics and I knew there that she and her sister [Venus] were special. In fact, we had them hit for the audience," said 12-time major winner, King.

"Our first black woman was Althea Gibson, who won Wimbledon in 1957 and 1958 but what Serena has done has transcended our sport. And that's what you want from every champion from every sport really.

"She's got so many new people playing our sport, not just black children, but everyone.

"This is only the first half of her life because what tennis has done for her and her generation. She was able to make $100m on the court and many millions off it, so she's been great for us but we've been great for her.

"The second half is going to be much greater thank what she's done on the court, I think. She's going to help girls and girls of colour, women and women of colour.

"Anytime I've listened, talked to her, 'I've said what are you going to do with all this money? In business?' She's going to be amazing. She's helped our sport so much and to help diversity.

"Why have we got diversity in tennis? Arthur [Ashe] helped, Althea [Gibson] helped before, people who fought for them as well. I'm thrilled. I think our sport is so international, everybody can belong and I know it helps us do better in life. Champions on and off the court."

Jackie Joyner-Kersee: Williams the extraordinaire

Jackie Joyner-Kersee, one of the all-time greatest athletes in heptathlon and long jump, says Serena is like "royalty".

"She's the best," said the three-time Olympic gold medallist. "She's a fierce competitor, an amazing, incredible woman and extraordinaire in everything.

"She's an incredible human being, and impactful individual for not only her generation, my generation and generations to come. Being able to use her voice both on and off the playing court and just being a mother, and mother to so many other people, in being able to share her expertise, influence and heart.

"Serena has been able to take what she has done on the court, off the court, to inspire others and believe that impossible is probable.

"You think of the numbers and her career, there's always going to be a comparison but for me what I'm going to remember most is that she went out every time and gave her best.

"She's been able to transcend the sport of tennis from the sports page, to the fashion page, to the culture page."

Joyner-Kersee feels Williams will continue to evolve as an advocate for gender equality and the fight for justice.

"Serena has evolved and she will continue to evolve," she said. People are embracing her as being more than just a tennis player. She's an advocate who fights for gender equality and when there's injustice, she's out there fighting for justice and she will continue to do that."

Asked whether there be another Serena, Joyner-Kersee added: "There will never be another Serena, but there will be someone else because what Serena has been able to do is set the standard and I don't even think Serena wants that. I do know she'll continue to be a part of the pages and chapters of books, newspapers and magazines so everyone can learn."

Andy Murray: Serena inspired a lot of people across the world

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray believes Serena's impact is "much bigger" having inspired many people.

He said: "The response to her retiring at the US Open, the atmosphere during her matches was incredible. You listen to all of the players talking about her and so many of the young up-and-coming female players talk about how much she inspired them to pick up a racket.

"Serena has been a huge part of all of their careers, that's how long she dominated for and how long she was on the tour for. It's obviously sad for tennis that she chose to retire but what an unbelievable career she had, and she did a lot for the sport, but she was a lot bigger than that. She inspired a lot of people across the world."

Todd Martin: The most successful female player of this generation

Todd Martin, the 1999 US Open finalist, says Serena's legacy can be summed up in one word: "Transformation".

"Her parents had an amazing vision for developing a life that transcends what the girls were born in to and seeing it all the way through and it can only be seen through with the development of remarkable ambition and focus.

"For that to sustain well into their adult hood - it's a story that has clearly been made into movies but it's a story that's made for movies.

"A good bit of Serena's success came after I was no longer in the locker room but I think the level of respect is there from everywhere and her accomplishments in tennis.

"Her physical capabilities along with her athleticism, I'm hard pressed to think of somebody who has worn her competitiveness on her sleeve as much as Serena has over the years. That combination can't help but inspire confidence in her."

Former world No 4 Martin says he doesn't believe in the notion of "singular greatness" of all time as he finds it impossible to compare generations.

"Clearly by far the most successful female player of this generation and has to be among the discussion topics of the most important female tennis players of all time regardless of gender," he said.

"Everyone in tennis should be grateful for the notion of inspiration and opportunity. The sport provides people across the globe remarkable opportunity to develop as human beings, to pursue dreams and to think greater is possible."

