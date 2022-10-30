Scores & Schedule
Rolex Paris Masters
ATP World Tour / Men's Singles / Round of 64
-
Andrey Rublev of Russian Federation, seeded 7 defeats - .
-
Lorenzo Musetti of Italy defeats Marin Čilić of Croatia, seeded 15. 4-6, 4-6
-
Cameron Norrie of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, seeded 12 defeats Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia. 2-6, 4-6
-
Taylor Fritz of United States of America, seeded 9 defeats Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain. 7-5, 6-2
-
Marc-Andrea Huesler of Switzerland, seeded Q defeats Jannik Sinner of Italy, seeded 11. 6-2, 6-3
-
Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia defeats Quentin Halys of France, seeded Q. 6-3, 6-4
-
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, seeded 1 defeats - .
-
Karen Khachanov of Russian Federation defeats Sebastian Baez of Argentina. 1-6, 1-6
-
Richard Gasquet of France, seeded WC defeats Alex Molcan of Slovakia. 3-6, 1-6
-
John Isner of United States of America defeats Oscar Otte of Germany, seeded Q. 6-4, 7-6
-
Maxime Cressy of United States of America defeats Diego Schwartzman of Argentina. 3-6, 3-6
-
Daniil Medvedev of Russian Federation, seeded 4 defeats - .
-
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, seeded 8 defeats - .
-
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, seeded 5 defeats - .
-
Rafael Nadal of Spain, seeded 2 defeats - .
-
Casper Ruud of Norway, seeded 3 defeats - .
-
Novak Djokovic of Serbia, seeded 6 defeats - .
-
Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan defeats Aslan Karatsev of Russian Federation. 3-6, 4-6
-
Lorenzo Sonego of Italy, seeded Q is scheduled to play Frances Tiafoe of United States of America, seeded 16, at 16:45. First server will be TBD
-
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan is scheduled to play Mikael Ymer of Sweden, seeded Q, at 18:15. First server will be TBD
-
Andy Murray of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is scheduled to play Gilles Simon of France, seeded WC, at 18:30. First server will be TBD
-
Sebastian Korda of United States of America is scheduled to play Alex De Minaur of Australia, at 19:30. First server will be TBD
ATP World Tour / Men's Doubles / Round of 32
-
Tim Puetz of Germany and Michael Venus of New Zealand, seeded 4 defeat - and - .
-
Sander Gille of Belgium and Joran Vliegen of Belgium, seeded AL defeat Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain and Sebastian Baez of Argentina. 6-4, 6-4
-
Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina, seeded 5 defeat - and - .
-
Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Austin Krajicek of United States of America, seeded 8 defeat - and - .
-
Matwe Middelkoop of Netherlands and Rohan Bopanna of British Indian Ocean Territory defeat - and - .
-
Joe Salisbury of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Rajeev Ram of United States of America, seeded 1 defeat - and - .
-
Sadio Doumbia of France and Fabien Reboul of France, seeded WC defeat Hugo Nys of Monaco and Jan Zielinski of Poland. 7-5, 6-7, 1-0
-
Wesley Koolhof of Netherlands and Neal Skupski of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, seeded 2 defeat - and - .
-
Harri Heliovaara of Finland and Lloyd Glasspool of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, seeded 7 defeat - and - .
-
Jean-Julien Rojer of Netherlands and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador, seeded 3 defeat - and - .
-
Adrian Mannarino of France and Fabrice Martin of France, seeded AL are scheduled to play Andreas Mies of Germany and Kevin Krawietz of Germany, at 17:15. First servers will be TBD
Dow Tennis Classic
WTA Tour / Women's Singles / Qualifying Final
-
Elvina Kalieva of United States of America is currently playing Jamie Loeb of United States of America. The current score is 3-6, current set: 5-5. Current game: G-15. Current server is Elvina Kalieva
-
Kayla Day of United States of America defeats Francesca Di Lorenzo of United States of America. 6-3, 6-3
-
Robin Montgomery of United States of America defeats Diana Shnaider of Russian Federation. 3-6, 2-6
-
Katherine Sebov of Canada defeats Sophie Chang of United States of America. 1-6, 6-7
WTA Tour / Women's Singles / Round of 32
-
Ann Li of United States of America is scheduled to play Varvara Gracheva of Russian Federation, seeded 6, at 17:00. First server will be TBD
-
Louisa Chirico of United States of America is scheduled to play Lin Zhu of China PR, seeded 3, at 17:00. First server will be TBD
-
Shuai Zhang of China PR, seeded 1 is scheduled to play Nao Hibino of Japan, at 18:30. First server will be TBD
WTA Tour / Women's Doubles / Round of 16
-
Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany and Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine are scheduled to play Hanna Chang of United States of America and Francesca Di Lorenzo of United States of America, at 19:00. First servers will be TBD
-
Kayla Day of United States of America and Madison Brengle of United States of America are scheduled to play Sophie Chang of United States of America and Angela Kulikov of United States of America, seeded 2, at 20:00. First servers will be TBD
-
Ingrid Neel of United States of America and Emina Bektas of United States of America are scheduled to play Elena-Teodora Cadar of Romania and Gabriela Lee of Romania, at 20:30. First servers will be TBD
-
Asia Muhammad of United States of America and Alycia Parks of United States of America, seeded 1 are scheduled to play Jamie Loeb of United States of America and Elysia Bolton of United States of America, at 21:30. First servers will be TBD
Trofeo Perrel - Faip
ATP Challenger Tour / Men's Singles / Qualifying Final
-
Cem Ilkel of Turkey defeats Illya Marchenko of Ukraine. 7-6, 6-2
-
Evgeny Karlovskiy of Russian Federation, seeded Q defeats Marius Copil of Romania. 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
-
Otto Virtanen of Finland, seeded Q defeats Antoine Bellier of Switzerland. 6-7, 2-6
-
Altug Celikbilek of Turkey, seeded Q defeats Giovanni Oradini of Italy. 7-5, 6-2
-
Andrea Vavassori of Italy, seeded Q defeats Valentin Royer of France. 4-6, 6-3, 6-2
-
Alibek Kachmazov of Russian Federation, seeded Q defeats Jason Kubler of Australia. 6-4, 6-7, 1-6
ATP Challenger Tour / Men's Singles / Round of 32
-
Dimitar Kuzmanov of Bulgaria, seeded AL is scheduled to play Vit Kopriva of Czech Republic, at 15:00. First server will be TBD
-
Jozef Kovalik of Slovakia is scheduled to play Nuno Borges of Portugal, seeded 2, at 16:30. First server will be TBD
-
Yannick Hanfmann of Germany is scheduled to play Zsombor Piros of Hungary, at 18:00. First server will be TBD
-
Tim Van Rijthoven of Netherlands, seeded 5 is scheduled to play Dominic Stricker of Switzerland, at 19:00. First server will be TBD
Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger
ATP Challenger Tour / Men's Singles / Qualifying Final
-
Ulises Blanch of United States of America is scheduled to play Donald Young of United States of America, at 15:00. First server will be TBD
-
Keegan Smith of United States of America is scheduled to play Chris Rodesch of Luxembourg, at 15:00. First server will be TBD
-
Charles Broom of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is scheduled to play Nathan Ponwith of United States of America, at 16:30. First server will be TBD
-
Murphy Cassone of United States of America is scheduled to play Strong Kirchheimer of United States of America, at 16:30. First server will be TBD
-
Aidan McHugh of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is scheduled to play Cannon Kingsley of United States of America, at 18:00. First server will be TBD
-
Edan Leshem of Israel is scheduled to play Martin Damm of United States of America, at 18:00. First server will be TBD
ATP Challenger Tour / Men's Singles / Round of 32
-
Christopher Eubanks of United States of America, seeded 4 is scheduled to play Nicolas Alvarez Varona of Spain, at 20:00. First server will be TBD
-
Alafia Ayeni of United States of America, seeded WC is scheduled to play Inaki Montes-De La Torre of Spain, seeded WC, at 20:00. First server will be TBD
-
Aleksandar Kovacevic of United States of America, seeded 7 is scheduled to play Enzo Couacaud of France, at 21:30. First server will be TBD
-
Ernesto Escobedo of United States of America is scheduled to play Michael Mmoh of United States of America, seeded 2, at 21:30. First server will be TBD
Challenger Ciudad de Guayaquil
ATP Challenger Tour / Men's Singles / Qualifying 1st Round
-
N.Sriram Balaji of British Indian Ocean Territory is scheduled to play Tomas Lipovsek Puches of Argentina, at 15:00. First server will be TBD
-
Jan Choinski of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is scheduled to play Boris Arias of Bolivia (Plurinational State of), at 15:00. First server will be TBD
-
Marco Cecchinato of Italy is scheduled to play Kosuke Ogura of Japan, at 15:00. First server will be TBD
-
Piotr Matuszewski of Poland is scheduled to play Daniel Merida Aguilar of Spain, at 15:00. First server will be TBD
-
Nicolas Alvarez of Peru is scheduled to play Patricio Alvarado of Ecuador, at 16:30. First server will be TBD
-
TBD is scheduled to play Eduardo Ribeiro of Brazil, at 16:30. First server will be TBD
-
Thiago Seyboth Wild of Brazil is scheduled to play Federico Zeballos of Bolivia (Plurinational State of), at 16:30. First server will be TBD
-
Karol Drzewiecki of Poland is scheduled to play Colin Markes of United States of America, at 16:30. First server will be TBD
-
Max Houkes of Netherlands is scheduled to play TBD , at 18:00. First server will be TBD
-
TBD is scheduled to play Blaise Bicknell of Jamaica, at 18:00. First server will be TBD
-
Juan Sebastian Osorio of Colombia is scheduled to play Juan Ignacio Galarza of Argentina, at 18:00. First server will be TBD
-
Roman Andres Burruchaga of Argentina is scheduled to play TBD , at 18:00. First server will be TBD
NSW Open
ATP Challenger Tour / Men's Singles / Qualifying Final
-
Mark Whitehouse of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, seeded Q defeats Blake Mott of Australia. 7-6, 6-4
-
Yusuke Takahashi of Japan, seeded Q defeats Calum Puttergill of Australia. 1-6, 6-4, 6-3
-
Luke Saville of Australia, seeded Q defeats Kazuma Kawachi of Japan. 7-6, 6-1
ATP Challenger Tour / Men's Singles / Round of 32
-
Mukund Sasikumar of British Indian Ocean Territory defeats James Duckworth of Australia, seeded 2. 4-6, 6-3, 7-6
-
Adam Walton of Australia defeats Blake Ellis of Australia, seeded WC. 6-4, 3-6, 6-7
-
Marek Gengel of Czech Republic defeats Jeremy Beale of Australia, seeded WC. 4-6, 0-6
-
Jeremy Jin of Australia, seeded Q is scheduled to play James McCabe of Australia, at 23:30. First server will be TBD
-
Rubin Statham of New Zealand is scheduled to play Marc Polmans of Australia, at 23:30. First server will be TBD
-
Rinky Hijikata of Australia, seeded 5 is scheduled to play Yuta Shimizu of Japan, at 23:30. First server will be TBD
Yokohama Keio Challenger
ATP Challenger Tour / Men's Singles / Round of 32
-
Tung-lin Wu of Chinese Taipei, seeded 5 defeats Yuichi Sugita of Japan, seeded PR. 3-6, 3-6
-
Yosuke Watanuki of Japan, seeded 7 defeats Naoki Nakagawa of Japan. 6-4, 6-4
-
Ergi Kirkin of Turkey defeats Shinji Hazawa of Japan, seeded WC. 4-6, 2-6
ATP Challenger Tour / Men's Singles / Qualifying Final
-
Ryota Tanuma of Japan, seeded Q defeats Rimpei Kawakami of Japan. 6-7, 6-4, 4-6
-
Seong-Chan Hong of Korea Republic, seeded Q defeats Keisuke Saitoh of Japan. 6-2, 7-5
-
Taisei Ichikawa of Japan, seeded Q defeats Daisuke Sumizawa of Japan. 2-6, 6-4, 6-2
-
Yuki Mochizuki of Japan, seeded Q defeats Asahi Harazaki of Japan. 6-3, 6-4
-
James Kent Trotter of Japan, seeded Q defeats Naru Shirafuji of Japan. 3-6, 3-6
-
Jonathan Mridha of Sweden, seeded Q defeats Hikaru Shiraishi of Japan. 6-4, 2-6, 5-7
WTA Finals
WTA Tour / Women's Singles / Group Stage
-
Jessica Pegula of United States of America, seeded 3 is scheduled to play Maria Sakkari of Greece, seeded 5, at 22:00. First server will be TBD
WTA Tour / Women's Doubles / Group Stage
-
Katerina Siniakova of Czech Republic and Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic, seeded 1 are scheduled to play Demi Schuurs of Netherlands and Desirae Krawczyk of United States of America, seeded 8, at 20:00. First servers will be TBD
-
