Tennis Scores & Schedule

Robert Galloway Julian Cash Jackson Withrow (4) Nathaniel Lammons (4) 4 - 6 3 - 6 Withrow and Lammons win.

Jackson Withrow of United States of America and Nathaniel Lammons of United States of America, seeded 4 defeat Robert Galloway of United States of America and Julian Cash of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. 4-6, 3-6