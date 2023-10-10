Tennis Scores & Schedule
Today
Rolex Shanghai Masters
ATP World Tour / Men's Singles / Round of 16
- Jannik Sinner of Italy, seeded 1 defeats Ben Shelton of United States of America, seeded 14. 6-4, 7-6
- Daniil Medvedev of Russian Federation, seeded 5 defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, seeded 10. 6-7, 3-6
- Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, seeded 3 defeats Gael Monfils of France. 6-4, 7-5
- Tomas Machac of Czechia, seeded 30 defeats Tommy Paul of United States of America, seeded 11. 6-3, 4-6, 3-6
- Jakub Mensik of Czechia defeats Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, seeded 9. 6-3, 3-6, 6-4
- Novak Djokovic of Serbia, seeded 4 defeats Roman Safiullin of Russian Federation. 3-6, 2-6
- Taylor Fritz of United States of America, seeded 7 defeats Holger Rune of Denmark, seeded 12. 6-1, 6-2
- David Goffin of Belgium defeats Alexander Zverev of Germany, seeded 2. 6-4, 7-5
ATP World Tour / Men's Doubles / Round of 16
- Jackson Withrow of United States of America and Nathaniel Lammons of United States of America defeat Sander Gille of Belgium and Joran Vliegen of Belgium. 6-7, 6-4, 1-0
- Robert Galloway of United States of America and Ariel Behar of Uruguay defeat Julian Cash of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Lloyd Glasspool of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. 7-6, 6-3
- Jean-Julien Rojer of Netherlands and Adam Pavlasek of Czechia defeat Alejandro Tabilo of Chile and Luciano Darderi of Italy. 6-3, 3-6, 0-1
- John Peers of Australia and Jamie Murray of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, seeded WC defeat Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina, seeded 1. 7-6, 4-6, 0-1
- Simone Bolelli of Italy and Andrea Vavassori of Italy, seeded 4 defeat Aoran Wang of China PR and Yi Zhou of China PR, seeded WC. 6-2, 6-4
Dongfeng Voyah Wuhan Open
WTA Tour / Women's Singles / Round of 32
- Daria Kasatkina of Russian Federation, seeded 8 defeats Bernarda Pera of United States of America, seeded Q. 4-6, 6-1, 1-6
- Hailey Baptiste of United States of America, seeded Q defeats Barbora Krejcikova of Czechia, seeded 7. 3-6, 5-7
- Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan defeats Donna Vekic of Croatia, seeded 15. 6-4, 3-6, 6-4
- Magda Linette of Poland defeats Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine, seeded Q. 5-2
- Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, seeded 1 defeats Katerina Siniakova of Czechia. 6-4, 6-4
- Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russian Federation defeats Anna Kalinskaya of Russian Federation, seeded 10. 6-4, 6-7, 6-1
- Magdalena Frech of Poland defeats Emma Navarro of United States of America, seeded 6. 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
- Leylah Fernandez of Canada defeats Kamilla Rakhimova of Russian Federation, seeded LL. 2-6, 7-5, 6-7
- Coco Gauff of United States of America, seeded 4 defeats Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria. 6-1, 6-2
- Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil, seeded 9 defeats Veronika Kudermetova of Russian Federation. 6-1, 6-4
- Xinyu Wang of China PR defeats Lucia Bronzetti of Italy, seeded LL. 6-4, 2-6, 4-6
- Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine, seeded 13 defeats Amanda Anisimova of United States of America.
- Qinwen Zheng of China PR, seeded 5 defeats Jaqueline Cristian of Romania, seeded WC. 6-2, 6-4
- Jessica Pegula of United States of America, seeded 2 defeats Anastasia Potapova of Russian Federation. 2-6, 0-2
- Erika Andreeva of Russian Federation, seeded LL defeats Mirra Andreeva of Russian Federation, seeded 16. 3-6, 1-6
- Jasmine Paolini of Italy, seeded 3 defeats Yue Yuan of China PR. 4-6, 3-6
WTA Tour / Women's Doubles / Round of 32
- Shuai Zhang of China PR and Elise Mertens of Belgium, seeded 5 defeat Elina Avanesyan of Armenia and Olivia Gadecki of Australia, seeded AL. 3-6, 7-6, 1-0
WTA Tour / Women's Doubles / Round of 16
- Olivia Nicholls of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Tereza Mihalikova of Slovakia defeat Qianhui Tang of China PR and Xiyu Wang of China PR, seeded WC. 1-6, 2-6
- Erin Routliffe of New Zealand and Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada, seeded 1 defeat Yifan Xu of China PR and Yafan Wang of China PR. 0-6, 6-4, 1-0
- Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and Irina Khromacheva of Russian Federation defeat Cristina Bucsa of Spain and Monica Niculescu of Romania. 4-6, 6-0, 1-0
Challenger Dove Men+Care Villa Maria
ATP Challenger Tour / Men's Singles / Round of 32
- Hugo Dellien of Bolivia (Plurinational State of), seeded 3 defeats Santiago Rodriguez Taverna of Argentina. 7-5, 6-2
- Roman Andres Burruchaga of Argentina, seeded 6 defeats Genaro Alberto Olivieri of Argentina, seeded Q. 1-6, 4-6
- Andrea Collarini of Argentina defeats Juan Pablo Varillas of Peru. 6-2, 5-7, 3-6
- Federico Coria of Argentina, seeded 1 defeats Gonzalo Villanueva of Argentina, seeded Q. 6-4, 7-6
- Facundo Mena of Argentina defeats Lautaro Midon of Argentina, seeded Q. 1-6, 3-6
- Gustavo Heide of Brazil defeats Nicolas Kicker of Argentina, seeded Q. 1-6, 1-6
- Luciano Emanuel Ambrogi of Argentina, seeded WC defeats Mateus De Carvalho Cardoso Alves of Brazil, seeded Q. 6-4, 6-4
- Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida of Brazil, seeded Q defeats Francisco Comesana of Argentina, seeded 2. 7-6, 6-4
ATP Challenger Tour / Men's Doubles / Round of 16
- Luis Britto of Brazil and Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos of Brazil defeat Tomas Farjat of Argentina and Alejo Lorenzo Lingua Lavallen of Argentina, seeded WC. 4-6, 7-6, 10-8
- Santiago Rodriguez Taverna of Argentina and Hernan Casanova of Argentina, seeded AL defeat Luis David Martinez of Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of) and Federico Agustin Gomez of Argentina, seeded 3. 2-6, 6-3, 5-10
- Marcelo Zormann of Brazil and Orlando Luz of Brazil, seeded 1 defeat Valerio Aboian of Argentina and Leonardo Aboian of Argentina. 2-6, 6-3, 12-10
- Pedro Sakamoto of Brazil and Gonzalo Villanueva of Argentina defeat Roman Andres Burruchaga of Argentina and Andrea Collarini of Argentina.
- Facundo Mena of Argentina and Murkel Dellien of Bolivia (Plurinational State of) are scheduled to play Camilo Ugo Carabelli of Argentina and Ignacio Carou of Uruguay, at 21:15. First servers will be TBD
- Tristan Boyer of United States of America and Juan Pablo Ficovich of Argentina are scheduled to play Boris Arias of Bolivia (Plurinational State of) and Federico Zeballos of Bolivia (Plurinational State of), seeded 2, at 21:15. First servers will be TBD
- Juan Manuel La serna of Argentina and Mateo Del Pino of Argentina, seeded WC are scheduled to play Hunter Reese of United States of America and Scott Duncan of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, seeded 4, at 22:15. First servers will be TBD
- Franco Ribero of Argentina and Valentin Basel of Argentina, seeded AL are scheduled to play Mariano Kestelboim of Argentina and Mateus De Carvalho Cardoso Alves of Brazil, at 22:45. First servers will be TBD
Copa Faulcombridge by Marcos Automoción
ATP Challenger Tour / Men's Singles / Round of 16
- Thiago Agustin Tirante of Argentina, seeded 3 defeats Carlos Taberner of Spain. 6-7, 6-3, 3-6
- Ignacio Buse of Peru defeats Carlos Sanchez Jover of Spain, seeded Q. 4-6, 3-6
- Pedro Martinez Portero of Spain, seeded 1 defeats Arthur Gea of France. 6-3, 7-6
- Nicolas Moreno De Alboran of United States of America, seeded 7 defeats Javier Barranco Cosano of Spain. 3-6, 6-2, 6-4
ATP Challenger Tour / Men's Doubles / Round of 16
- Szymon Walkow of Poland and Sergio Martos Gornes of Spain defeat Fernando Romboli of Brazil and George Goldhoff of United States of America. 6-4, 3-6, 8-10
- Theo Arribage of France and Francisco Cabral of Portugal, seeded 3 defeat Ivan Sabanov of Serbia and Matej Sabanov of Serbia. 6-2, 6-2
- Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan of British Indian Ocean Territory and Vijay Prashanth of British Indian Ocean Territory, seeded 4 defeat Vasil Kirkov of United States of America and Emilio Nava of United States of America. 3-6, 4-6
- Piotr Matuszewski of Poland and Karol Drzewiecki of Poland defeat Patrik Rikl of Czechia and Petr Nouza of Czechia, seeded 2. 7-6, 6-2
- Marco Bortolotti of Italy and Giorgio Ricca of Italy defeat Andrea Pellegrino of Italy and David Vega Hernandez of Spain. 4-6, 0-6
- Ivan Liutarevich of Belarus and Alexandru Jecan of Romania defeat Carlos Lopez Montagud of Spain and Carlos Taberner of Spain, seeded WC. 5-7, 7-5, 6-10
- Alexander Merino of Peru and Christoph Negritu of Germany, seeded AL defeat Mick Veldheer of Netherlands and Filip Bergevi of Sweden. 6-7, 3-6
Hangzhou
ATP Challenger Tour / Men's Singles / Round of 32
- James Duckworth of Australia, seeded 1 defeats Yasutaka Uchiyama of Japan. 7-5, 6-7, 7-6
- Gabriel Diallo of Canada, seeded 6 defeats James McCabe of Australia. 6-4, 6-2
- Kasidit Samrej of Thailand, seeded Q defeats Aleksandre Bakshi of Georgia, seeded Q. 6-4, 6-1
- Petr Bar Biryukov of Russian Federation, seeded Q defeats Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan. 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
- Fabio Fognini of Italy, seeded 3 defeats Ray Ho of Chinese Taipei, seeded Q. 6-3, 6-2
- Fajing Sun of China PR, seeded AL defeats Mitchell Krueger of United States of America. 4-6, 3-6
- Billy Harris of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, seeded 7 defeats Benjamin Lock of Zimbabwe. 6-3, 1-6, 6-3
- Zachary Svajda of United States of America defeats Tianhui Zhang of China PR, seeded Q. 7-5, 6-3
- Rinky Hijikata of Australia, seeded 2 defeats Yan Bai of China PR. 1-6, 7-6, 6-7
- Chun-Hsin Tseng of Chinese Taipei, seeded 8 defeats Yusuke Takahashi of Japan, seeded Q. 6-4, 6-7, 2-6
ATP Challenger Tour / Men's Doubles / Round of 16
- Alex Bolt of Australia and Adam Walton of Australia defeat Ramkumar Ramanathan of British Indian Ocean Territory and Toshihide Matsui of Japan, seeded 4. 6-3, 6-2
- Sheng Tang of China PR and Zhan Zheng of China PR, seeded WC defeat Aleksandre Bakshi of Georgia and Vadym Ursu of Ukraine. 2-6, 6-7
- Thomas Fancutt of Australia and Yuta Shimizu of Japan defeat Reese Stalder of United States of America and Evan King of United States of America, seeded 1. 2-6, 4-6
- Arjun Kadhe of British Indian Ocean Territory and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli of British Indian Ocean Territory, seeded 2 defeat Yu Hsiou Hsu of Chinese Taipei and Francis Casey Alcantara of Philippines. 0-6, 1-6
- Matthew Christopher Romios of Australia and Cristian Rodriguez of Colombia, seeded 3 defeat Joshua Paris of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Ray Ho of Chinese Taipei. 7-6, 6-7, 13-11
Open de Roanne Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
ATP Challenger Tour / Men's Singles / Round of 32
- Mattia Bellucci of Italy, seeded 3 defeats Gregoire Barrere of France. 4-6, 6-7
- Jiri Vesely of Czechia, seeded LL defeats Gabriel Debru of France, seeded WC. 4-6, 4-6
- Luca Van Assche of France, seeded 5 defeats Titouan Droguet of France. 6-7, 3-6
- Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France, seeded 6 defeats Jelle Sels of Netherlands, seeded Q. 3-6, 4-6
- Valentin Royer of France defeats August Holmgren of Denmark. 4-6, 6-3, 7-6
ATP Challenger Tour / Men's Singles / Round of 16
- Cameron Norrie of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, seeded 1 defeats Stefano Travaglia of Italy. 3-6, 6-2, 6-0
- Benjamin Bonzi of France defeats Clement Chidekh of France, seeded AL. 4-6, 4-6
ATP Challenger Tour / Men's Doubles / Round of 16
- Lucas Miedler of Austria and Robin Haase of Netherlands, seeded 4 defeat Jakob Schnaitter of Germany and Mark Wallner of Germany. 6-7, 3-6
- Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan and N.Sriram Balaji of British Indian Ocean Territory, seeded 3 defeat Geoffrey Blancaneaux of France and Tristan Lamasine of France, seeded WC. 4-6, 6-1, 13-11
- Alexander Erler of Austria and Andreas Mies of Germany, seeded 2 defeat Antoine Escoffier of France and Robin Bertrand of France.
- Christian Harrison of United States of America and Marcelo Demoliner of Brazil defeat Arthur Bouquier of France and Theo Papamalamis of France, seeded WC. 6-3, 6-4
- Matej Vocel of Czechia and Jakub Paul of Switzerland defeat Gonzalo Escobar of Ecuador and Diego Hidalgo of Ecuador. 3-6, 4-6
Taube - Grossman Pro Tennis Tournament
ATP Challenger Tour / Men's Singles / Round of 16
- Alexis Galarneau of Canada defeats Kiranpal Pannu of New Zealand, seeded AL. 4-6, 1-6
- Bernard Tomic of Australia, seeded 7 defeats Max Basing of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, seeded Q. 4-6, 7-6, 6-1
- Learner Tien of United States of America, seeded 1 defeats Toby Alex Kodat of United States of America. 7-5, 6-4
- Edas Butvilas of Lithuania is scheduled to play Patrick Kypson of United States of America, seeded 5, at 21:30. First server will be TBD
ATP Challenger Tour / Men's Doubles / Round of 16
- Gonzalo Oliveira of Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of) and Kelsey Stevenson of Canada defeat Joshua Sheehy of United States of America and Kody Pearson of Australia. 7-6, 5-7, 12-10
- Wally Thayne of United States of America and Zachary Fuchs of United States of America, seeded WC defeat Patrick Harper of Australia and Mac Kiger of United States of America. 6-3, 7-6
- Hans Hach Verdugo of Mexico and Marcus Daniell of New Zealand, seeded 4 defeat Robert Cash of United States of America and JJ Tracy of United States of America. 3-6, 4-6
- Trey Hilderbrand of United States of America and Alex Lawson of United States of America, seeded 3 defeat Tennyson Whiting of United States of America and Gabriel Roveri Sidney of Brazil. 6-1, 6-1
- Keegan Smith of United States of America and Kiranpal Pannu of New Zealand are scheduled to play Calum Puttergill of Australia and Luke Saville of Australia, seeded 2, at 21:00. First servers will be TBD
- Ryan Seggerman of United States of America and Patrik Trhac of United States of America, seeded 1 are scheduled to play Toby Alex Kodat of United States of America and Andres Martin of United States of America, at 23:45. First servers will be TBD
- Max Basing of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Harsh Parikh of United States of America, seeded WC are scheduled to play Alexey Zakharov of Russian Federation and Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan, at 23:45. First servers will be TBD
- Christian Langmo of United States of America and Bernard Tomic of Australia are scheduled to play Bruno Kuzuhara of United States of America and Gabi Adrian Boitan of Romania, at 23:45. First servers will be TBD