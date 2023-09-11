Novak Djokovic will win 'plenty more' Grand Slams says Tim Henman after Serbian wins US Open title

Novak Djokovic won his fourth US Open title on Sunday to equal Margaret Court's singles record of 24 Grand Slams. Tim Henman believes he will win "plenty more".

Djokovic used all his experience and tactical prowess to battle past Daniil Medvedev to get revenge for his 2021 final defeat to the Russian in New York.

The 36-year-old becomes the first man to win three Grand Slams in the same calendar year on four occasions, having won the Australian Open and French Open titles earlier this year.

Djokovic also became the oldest men's singles US Open champion in the Open Era and returns to the top of the ATP rankings, ahead of Carlos Alcaraz.

Sky Sports' Tim Henman, Martina Navratilova and Johanna Konta explained why Djokovic is so good as he now looks to surpass Court's 24 major titles at next year's Australian Open in January.

Tim Henman, former US Open semi-finalist said:

"He is motivated by these numbers. He's made it very clear for everyone to understand and he wants to break all the records. You look at where he's at, he's so hungry and sound. Winning number 24, you wouldn't believe this will be his last one and I think there's plenty more to come.

"That winning mentality, I think he understands all aspects of his game and preparation. When you break down the match tactics, so many elements are so impressive.

"That serve and volley, coming to the net so many times, that's someone who has evolved his game. He wasn't comfortable at the net before, there were question marks about his serve six years ago - it was the complete performance.

"We often talk about perfection not really existing but he's getting so close to it in so many different categories. The way he is playing the game - his accuracy, consistency, the quality, the ball striking and power.

"There's no doubt for him to maintain this longevity, his schedule is so important. The way he trains and his injury prevention. He doesn't play much but when he turns up he's ready to go.

"The Masters 1000 events are the biggest on the tour but they are preparation for the Slams. You just think, 2024, what's going to stop him? It's going to take some serious improvement from the others.

Martina Navratilova, winner of 18 Grand Slam singles titles, said:

"He knows how to prepare, peak and exactly what he needs to do, when to do it, how to do it. He's got the mentality to put in the work every single day.

"He's the consummate professional, always has been, and has the talent that goes with it. All the ingredients are there and the technology."

She continued: "He surrounds himself with people that know what he's doing and he keeps thriving to get better. That's what I really admire him the most, he still wants to get better. He has it between the ears and body. He's 9/10 or 10/10 in most aspects it takes to be a champion.

"Hitting those slice backhands, not only goes it take the pressure off him, Medvedev had to come inside the court and create the pace. It takes no energy to hit the slice whatsoever, so he saves energy."

Johanna Konta, former British No 1, said:

"It's not a surprise that he's won 24 and it won't be a surprise if he wins 25, 26, 27, just because of how he looks. Physically he looks so good, so where is the limit? How long are we going to be seeing him in such peak physical condition? It's quite incredible.

"I think the more time you put in on court, the more years you have under your belt and the more experience you gain, it does play into your favour that experience and he has the formula to keep his body as it is."