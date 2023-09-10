US Open: Coco Gauff defeats Aryna Sabalenka to win her maiden Grand Slam in New York

Coco Gauff saw her dreams come true as the American teenager beat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6 6-3 6-2 to claim her first Grand Slam title at the US Open.

The 19-year-old became the first American teenager to triumph at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams in 1999.

Sabalenka will be the new world No 1 on Monday after a remarkably consistent year in which she won the Australian Open and reached the semi-finals at the French Open and at Wimbledon.

But that will be scant consolation for the 25-year-old from Belarus after she put herself in a position to win her second Grand Slam title only to fold as Gauff claimed her first, thrilling a raucous crowd with a memorable victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the moment Gauff completed her comeback from a set down to beat Sabalenka

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gauff said to win her home Grand Slam means so much and thanked the people that didn't believe in her for adding gas to her fire to help her burn so bright

Gauff, who reached her first slam final at Roland Garros last summer, losing heavily to Iga Swiatek, said: "It means so much to me, I feel like I'm a little bit in shock. My French Open (final) loss was a heart-breaker for me, but God puts you through trials and tribulations and that makes this even sweeter."

"I just knew if I didn't give it my all I had no shot at winning. Aryna is an incredible player and deserves to be number one."

Taking the microphone and before receiving the trophy from Billie Jean King on the 50th anniversary of equal prize money, Gauff said: "Thank you first to my parents.

"Today was the first time I ever saw my dad cry. He thinks he's so hard but...he took took me to this tournament when I was young to watch Serena and Venus (Williams) compete, so it's incredible to be on this stage.

"Thank you so much to my team. I know it's been a long month but your faith has never wavered.

"And thank you to the people who didn't believe in me. I tried my best to carry this with grace. To those who thought you were putting water on my fire, you were really adding gas to it and now I'm burning so bright."

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

How Gauff won the US Open...

Carrying home expectation, Gauff began nervously, dropping serve in the opening game before Sabalenka threw in errors of her own to help the American pull back to 2-2.

But the match was being played entirely on the racket of the soon-to-be world No 1 and she landed more than she missed in winning four games in a row.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gauff broke Sabalenka in impressive fashion to take control of the final set

Gauff found a foothold at the start of the second set, although errors were far outweighing winners.

But Gauff, spurred on by an electric crowd, began to hang in rallies better and prompt Sabalenka to go for too much.

A huge roar greeted a double fault from Sabalenka that gave Gauff the break for 3-1 and the teenager grew in stature from there, holding serve to take the set and force a decider.

She maintained her momentum with an immediate break of the Sabalenka serve to start the deciding set before motoring into a comfortable lead.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sabalenka ended this superb rally with a stunning lob

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The second seed took a medical time-out for treatment to her left thigh after finally getting on the board in the fifth game, and the delay gave Gauff some unwelcome time to think.

A loose service game gave Sabalenka a way back in but Gauff responded brilliantly with another break and closed out a victory in stunning fashion.

There were tears of a different nature for Sabalenka, who said as the crowd applauded: "You guys could have cheered like this during the match!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sabalenka admitted Gauff played unbelievable to win the title but warned her rivals she will come back stronger

"I just want to say congrats Coco, you played unbelievable. And to your team. You guys deserve this title. Many more to come I'm pretty sure. I hope we're going to play many more finals - different result hopefully."

Sobbing heavily, the Belarusian added: "I want to send a lot of love to my family, sorry about this result."

The Coco Gauff story...

Coco Gauff turned pro at 14 years old.



She graduated high school virtually from Paris while at the French Open.



At just 19, Gauff has won over $11M, played in two Grand Slam Finals, and just became the first American teenager to win the US Open since 1999.



Gauff vs Sabalenka: Tale of the Tape Gauff Match Stats Sabalenka 2 Aces 4 5 Double Faults 6 62% 1st serve win percentage 65% 52% 2nd serve win percentage 41% 7/10 Net points won 13/21 5/9 Break points won 4/10 13 Total winners 25 19 Unforced errors 46 83 Total points won 74

Navratilova: Coco played smart

Tennis legend Martin Navratilova told Sky Sports: "I think she was just groomed for this from so far back but you still have to be the person that can handle it and she handles it with grace, humility, and she's just getting started.

"That's the beauty of it. There were so many expectations put on her when she first came on tour, she burst through at Wimbledon and people thought she'd be top five in a minute.

"I don't know who those people were who were doubting her because it certainly wasn't me. She's not stopping so watch out world. If she doesn't go into double digits for majors I would be surprised, if she stays healthy."

The four-time US Open champion added: "She's such a great role model for young kids growing up that want to play tennis or just achieve something because she had a dream. Now she's achieved it.

"She's one of those people that will make a difference in the world in a positive way."

The US Open on Sky Sports

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Roger Federer has showcased his superb through-the-leg 'tweener' shots on multiple occasions at the US Open

Tennis is back on Sky, adding to the existing sports portfolio and reaffirming the broadcaster as the home of live sport in the UK & Ireland.

Sky Sports' new mixed reality studio features multiple custom built LED screens, integrated light 'sabres', and an open canopy roof, making the space alive with colour and energy to reflect the vibrancy of the last Grand Slam of the year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rafael Nadal hit an incredible shot around net against Marin Cilic in 2019, much to Tiger Woods' delight

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive Andy Murray's rollercoaster career at the US Open, which saw him claim his maiden major title in 2012

With integrated AR capabilities, a versatile LED floor, and a 'fourth wall', the viewer will be transported to the Arthur Ashe Stadium in a 360-degree immersive environment. Our tennis experts will take the viewer into the eyes of the players for expert Hawkeye analysis and insight as the tournament progresses.

The technology involved allows us to add an entire new dimension and will bring customers closer to the action.

Highlights of matches will be available across Sky Sports TV and our social media platforms.

Video highlights will also be available of the Sky Sports website and app, where there will also be a daily live text commentary on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as live scores, reports, analysis and features.

Stream the US Open on Sky Sports with NOW. Cancel anytime.