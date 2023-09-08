US Open: Novak Djokovic outclasses Ben Shelton to stay on course for record-equalling 24th Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic crushes the hopes of 20-year-old Ben Shelton with a comfortable straight-sets victory which keeps him on course for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam I Watch the conclusion to the final Grand Slam of the year in New York - live on Sky Sports Tennis
Friday 8 September 2023 23:15, UK
Novak Djokovic hung up the phone on young American Ben Shelton to reach his 10th US Open final and stay on target for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.
Djokovic, playing in his 100th US Open singles match, has now reached all four Grand Slam finals this season for the third time in his career and 36th Grand Slam final overall with a comfortable 6-3 6-2 7-6 (7-4) victory on a patriotic Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Already assured of returning to the top of the world rankings when they are updated after the tournament, Djokovic will continue the hunt for his 24th Grand Slam title to match Margaret Court's all-time singles record on Sunday.
|Shelton
|Match Stats
|Djokovic
|5
|Aces
|5
|5
|Double Faults
|3
|60%
|1st serve win percentage
|84%
|47%
|2nd serve win percentage
|34%
|21/39
|Net points won
|23/26
|2/6
|Break points won
|5/14
|30
|Total winners
|28
|43
|Unforced errors
|25
|89
|Total points won
|112
Tennis is back on Sky, adding to the existing sports portfolio and reaffirming the broadcaster as the home of live sport in the UK & Ireland.
Sky Sports' new mixed reality studio features multiple custom built LED screens, integrated light 'sabres', and an open canopy roof, making the space alive with colour and energy to reflect the vibrancy of the last Grand Slam of the year.
With integrated AR capabilities, a versatile LED floor, and a 'fourth wall', the viewer will be transported to the Arthur Ashe Stadium in a 360-degree immersive environment. Our tennis experts will take the viewer into the eyes of the players for expert Hawkeye analysis and insight as the tournament progresses.
The technology involved allows us to add an entire new dimension and will bring customers closer to the action.
Highlights of matches will be available across Sky Sports TV and our social media platforms.
Video highlights will also be available of the Sky Sports website and app, where there will also be a daily live text commentary on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as live scores, reports, analysis and features.