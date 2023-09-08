US Open: Novak Djokovic outclasses Ben Shelton to stay on course for record-equalling 24th Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic hung up the phone on young American Ben Shelton to reach his 10th US Open final and stay on target for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic, playing in his 100th US Open singles match, has now reached all four Grand Slam finals this season for the third time in his career and 36th Grand Slam final overall with a comfortable 6-3 6-2 7-6 (7-4) victory on a patriotic Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Already assured of returning to the top of the world rankings when they are updated after the tournament, Djokovic will continue the hunt for his 24th Grand Slam title to match Margaret Court's all-time singles record on Sunday.

Shelton vs Djokovic: Tale of the Tape Shelton Match Stats Djokovic 5 Aces 5 5 Double Faults 3 60% 1st serve win percentage 84% 47% 2nd serve win percentage 34% 21/39 Net points won 23/26 2/6 Break points won 5/14 30 Total winners 28 43 Unforced errors 25 89 Total points won 112

The US Open on Sky Sports

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Roger Federer has showcased his superb through-the-leg 'tweener' shots on multiple occasions at the US Open

Tennis is back on Sky, adding to the existing sports portfolio and reaffirming the broadcaster as the home of live sport in the UK & Ireland.

Sky Sports' new mixed reality studio features multiple custom built LED screens, integrated light 'sabres', and an open canopy roof, making the space alive with colour and energy to reflect the vibrancy of the last Grand Slam of the year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rafael Nadal hit an incredible shot around net against Marin Cilic in 2019, much to Tiger Woods' delight

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive Andy Murray's rollercoaster career at the US Open, which saw him claim his maiden major title in 2012

With integrated AR capabilities, a versatile LED floor, and a 'fourth wall', the viewer will be transported to the Arthur Ashe Stadium in a 360-degree immersive environment. Our tennis experts will take the viewer into the eyes of the players for expert Hawkeye analysis and insight as the tournament progresses.

The technology involved allows us to add an entire new dimension and will bring customers closer to the action.

Highlights of matches will be available across Sky Sports TV and our social media platforms.

Video highlights will also be available of the Sky Sports website and app, where there will also be a daily live text commentary on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as live scores, reports, analysis and features.

Stream the US Open on Sky Sports with NOW. Cancel anytime.