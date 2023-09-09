US Open: Daniil Medvedev denies Carlos Alcaraz to set up final against Novak Djokovic in New York

Daniil Medvedev ended Carlos Alcaraz's reign as the US Open champion after a stunning 7-6 (7-3) 6-1 3-6 6-3 victory to set up a final against Novak Djokovic.

A final on Sunday will not be the next chapter in tennis' burgeoning rivalry between Djokovic and Alcaraz that has had the sporting world buzzing.

However, there will be some juicy subplots with the 36-year-old hunting a fourth US Open that would see him equal Margaret Court's record haul of 24 Grand Slams and, along with it, a good measure of revenge on Medvedev who spanked him in straight-sets here two years ago to deny the Serb a rare calendar Grand Slam.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Medvedev said he knew he had to play better than himself to defeat Alcaraz and feels he'll need to do it again against Djokovic

"It's amazing, especially beating someone like Carlos," he said. "I lost easy two to him two times this year so I had a lot of doubts.

"I said I needed to play 11 out of 10, and I actually played 12 out of 10, except in the third set. He's pretty unbelievable so to beat him you need to be better than yourself and fortunately I was."

Medvedev has had a love-hate relationship with the US Open crowd over the years.

He added: "I have to be honest, the crowd was unbelievable today. We had some crazy points and I felt, let's call it, love to both guys.

"At 5-3 I guess we had some Spanish guys calling out between first and second serves, but they can go to sleep now."

How Medvedev shocked Alcaraz...

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

A contest featuring two of the best players on hardcourt got off to a predictably tight start.

Medvedev could not manufacture a single break opportunity while Alcaraz had a couple of opportunities that he could not convert as the set marched to a tie-break that the Russian dominated.

With Medvedev a perfect 26-0 after taking the first set in matches at Flushing Meadows, it was an ominous start for Alcaraz, as the Spaniard's ever-present smile disappeared.

The alarm bells started ringing for Alcaraz when he was broken twice in a one-sided second set to slip further behind.

The 20-year-old Spaniard has done many things on a tennis court in his young career but had never come back from two sets down to win a match.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The crowd, including actor Ben Stiller, were on their feet after an epic rally between Alcaraz and Medvedev

But after two hours of toiling away Alcaraz did engineer his first break of the Medvedev serve, sealing the deal with a superb backhand lob to halve the deficit.

The sixth game of the fourth set proved pivotal, a near 15-minute affair at the end of which Alcaraz missed his volley and Medvedev had the break for 4-2.

At 3-5 down Alcaraz had two break points but Medvedev hung in, only to then double-fault on his first match point.

Alcaraz saved a second and third match point, but in a breathtaking game that seesawed back and fourth it was Medvedev converted the fourth to reach his third US Open final in five years.

"The challenge is that you play a guy that won 23 Grand Slams, and I have only one," Medvedev said, looking ahead to taking on Djokovic.

"When I beat him here, I managed to play better than myself, so I need to do it again. There is no other way."

Alcaraz vs Medvedev: Tale of the Tape Alcaraz Match Stats Medvedev 0 Aces 9 0 Double Faults 10 69% 1st serve win percentage 82% 48% 2nd serve win percentage 50% 1/9 Break points won 3/7 45 Total winners 38 38 Unforced errors 32 121 Total points won 141

The US Open on Sky Sports

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Roger Federer has showcased his superb through-the-leg 'tweener' shots on multiple occasions at the US Open

Tennis is back on Sky, adding to the existing sports portfolio and reaffirming the broadcaster as the home of live sport in the UK & Ireland.

Sky Sports' new mixed reality studio features multiple custom built LED screens, integrated light 'sabres', and an open canopy roof, making the space alive with colour and energy to reflect the vibrancy of the last Grand Slam of the year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rafael Nadal hit an incredible shot around net against Marin Cilic in 2019, much to Tiger Woods' delight

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive Andy Murray's rollercoaster career at the US Open, which saw him claim his maiden major title in 2012

With integrated AR capabilities, a versatile LED floor, and a 'fourth wall', the viewer will be transported to the Arthur Ashe Stadium in a 360-degree immersive environment. Our tennis experts will take the viewer into the eyes of the players for expert Hawkeye analysis and insight as the tournament progresses.

The technology involved allows us to add an entire new dimension and will bring customers closer to the action.

Highlights of matches will be available across Sky Sports TV and our social media platforms.

Video highlights will also be available of the Sky Sports website and app, where there will also be a daily live text commentary on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as live scores, reports, analysis and features.

Stream the US Open on Sky Sports with NOW. Cancel anytime.