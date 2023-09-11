US Open: Novak Djokovic claims fourth title in New York and historic 24th Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic made history on Sunday by winning his fourth US Open and record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title with a straight-sets victory against Daniil Medvedev.

For Djokovic, his 6-3 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 victory against Medvedev marked his fourth title in New York to become the oldest US Open champion in the Open Era.

The 36-year-old Serbian, who is back to world No 1, won his third Grand Slam title of the year having won the Australian Open and French Open with his only blemish coming in an epic five-set defeat by Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.

Djokovic's Grand Slam titles

Australian Open - 10



Wimbledon - 7



US Open - 4



French Open - 3



Djokovic, who wore a tracksuit top adorned with the number 24 and 'Mamba Forever' as a tribute to the late NBA star Kobe Bryant, who wore that jersey number, said: "I don't know where to start, it obviously means the world to me. I'm really living my childhood dream to compete at the highest level in a sport that has given me and my family so much.

"I never imagined I would be standing here talking about 24 Slams. But the last couple of years I felt I had a chance, a shot at history, so why not grab it?"

How Djokovic claimed an historic 24th Grand Slam...

Djokovic walked out on to a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday and stared across the net at Medvedev the man once again standing between him and history just as he had two years ago.

The last time the two clashed at the US Open was in the 2021 final, when the Russian captured his only major and denied the Serb a rare calendar Grand Slam.

A Medvedev double-fault and a blistering backhand winner down the line gave Djokovic the early break point which he converted to love to subsequently take the first set in a relatively speedy 48 minutes.

The match hinged on a marathon second set lasting 104 minutes, which was longer than both players' entire first-round matches.

Medvedev, returning a long way behind the baseline, made Djokovic toil and it began to show with the favourite showing signs of fatigue.

After an hour and three quarters he produced his first break point of the match but Djokovic, with an obvious change of game plan in a bid to shorten the points, expertly snuffed it out with a big serve and an immaculate volley.

Medvedev had set point on the Djokovic serve but another volley at the net dealt with that, and when tie-break slipped away from the 27-year-old, the match soon followed.

Medvedev said: "First of all I want to ask Novak what are you still doing here? I mean come on.

"I don't know when you are planning to slow down a little bit. I feel like I have a good career, I have 20 titles, but you have 24 grand slams. Wow!"

Medvedev vs Djokovic: Tale of the Tape Medvedev Match Stats Djokovic 6 Aces 4 6 Double Faults 6 71% 1st serve win percentage 81% 38% 2nd serve win percentage 54% 16/22 Netpoints won 37/44 1/3 Break points won 3/6 32 Total winners 38 39 Unforced errors 35 97 Total points won 118

Henman & Navratilova: Djokovic is not done yet!

Speaking to Sky Sports, analyst Tim Henman said: "We talk about his 24th Grand Slam and you just don't feel like it's going to be his last. The hunger is there, the desire and fitness."

Navratilova said: "He's not done yet. Really amazing stuff. He just played the big points better and had a better game plan. Medvedev never adjusted and the second set was the match.

"Somebody is going to have to play great tennis to beat him. Medvedev wasn't able to play his best stuff.

"He's the consummate professional, always has been, and has the talent that goes with it. All the ingredients are there and the technology.

"He surrounds himself with people that know what he's doing and he keeps thriving to get better. That's what I really admire him the most, he still wants to get better."

Novak's numbers...

Novak Djokovic is the highest-earning tennis player ever with $175 million in career winnings.



Off the court, the Serbian has netted an additional $340 million.



At 36 years old, Djokovic just won his fourth US Open, third major of the year, and record-equalling 24th Grand Slam.



