Alfie Hewett wins all-British US Open wheelchair singles final against doubles partner Gordon Reid

Alfie Hewett won his fourth wheelchair singles title at the US Open as he got the better of Gordon Reid in a historic all-British final at Flushing Meadows.

The 25-year-old from Norwich beat Scotland's Reid, who is his doubles partner and good friend, in straight sets 6-4 6-3 to claim victory in the first all-British Grand Slam singles final in the Open Era.

Victory brought an eighth singles crown for Hewett, to add to his three French Open and one Australian Open titles.

The pair, who have won 18 major titles together in doubles, previously faced each other in final of the 2016 Paralympic Games but it's the first time they've locked horns on tennis' biggest stage.

"It's not easy playing your doubles partner in a Grand Slam final, but it's nice to see him back where he belongs," said Hewett.

"It's the stuff of dreams to come here and play on a stadium court and to hold the trophy for a fourth time is something I'm very proud of."

It was a first US Open final for Reid, who is a two-time Grand Slam singles champion, claiming victory at Wimbledon and in Australia in 2016.

He said: "Congratulations to Alfie, he's been the best player this week and he deserves the title.

"I'm disappointed at my level today, unfortunately nothing really went right for me but hopefully I'll get another chance soon."

