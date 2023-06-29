Alfie Hewett: Wheelchair tennis most amazing thing to ever happen to me | 'There are challenges to win Wimbledon'

Alfie Hewett has told Sky Sports wheelchair tennis is "the most amazing thing to ever happen" to him and changed his life, adding that great challenges remain if he is to add a Wimbledon title to his list of Grand Slams.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed sensational success in his career to date, winning a total of seven Grand Slam titles across the US, France and Australia, with Wimbledon the only title that has eluded him.

Looking back over his life and career, Hewett, who was born with a congenital heart defect that required surgery at six months, and also suffered from Legg-Calvé-Perthes disease, a condition that inhibits blood flow from the pelvis to the hip joint, revealed what led him to a career in wheelchair tennis.

"It was about 17 years ago now that I picked up a racket and played wheelchair tennis for the first time, so it's a long time ago now for me," Hewett told Sky Sports.

"It's probably the most amazing thing that ever happened to me. It obviously completely changed my life and career path.

Image: Hewett revealed to Sky Sports how he went from a child who loved football and running, to being a wheelchair user at the age of seven

"I'm extremely grateful to my family, who really pushed me because it was at a time of difficulty.

"I was a seven-year-old being told that I was now "wheelchair-bound", and previous to that, I was a young lad who loved playing football, loved running around, just wanted to win everything.

"To be told I wouldn't be doing that any more was devastating, and I couldn't really process it. So that's why my mum and family were like: 'We need to get sport back in his life. He's clearly missing it.'

"And wheelchair tennis was one of the sports that I picked up at the time. I also played basketball, archery, swimming - most sports I probably gave a go!

"With tennis, I could play against my brother and sister, and make friends. I started off doing a weekly Wednesday group, and there were other people with disabilities there. Family and siblings could join in.

"We just played silly games and tried to hit the ball, to be honest. People think this may have happened overnight, and I just picked up a racket and was good. I can 100 per cent tell you that when I first picked up a racket, the ball was not contacting it for a very long time, so maybe that can give everyone a bit of hope that anything is possible!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hewett's first Australian Open wheelchair singles title came via a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Japan's Tokito Oda

Image: The 25-year-old says wheelchair tennis allowed him to 'find a purpose again'

"Finding a purpose again and some enjoyment were big reasons as to why [getting involved in wheelchair tennis], obviously being active and being healthy too. It gave me something to look forward to every week.

"When I share my story, I always relay that part of it. Playing at Court No 1 at Wimbledon wasn't the dream. It is now, but back then it wasn't.

"Wheelchair tennis has grown a lot, disability sport has grown a lot over the last decade. There wasn't as much accessibility and opportunity back then.

"The attention the sport has got since London 2012 and in the last few years has been ground-breaking."

Image: Hewett has clinched the French Open three times in 2017, 2020 and 2021

Having picked up three US Open titles (2018, 2019, 2022), three French Open titles (2017, 2020, 2021), and one Australian Open title earlier this year (2023), Wimbledon remains the only Grand Slam Hewett is yet to clinch.

What does he believe he needs to do to win at his home Slam? Having lost out in the final last year.

"Winning match point... getting one of them would be nice!" Hewett said.

"Obviously being two points away from it last year was agonising, but it also, on the flip side, proved I can do it. It gave me belief that I was two points away from winning Wimbledon.

"Belief has probably been the biggest challenge I've found with the grass. I just don't think in my early years playing on grass that I was well adapted to it.

Image: Hewett suffered defeat in last year's Wimbledon final, and it is the only Grand Slam title he has yet to win

"My game didn't really suit it. I didn't have a big serve, I didn't have a great touch and I struggled to deal with a slice, which if you're playing grass court tennis, isn't going to bode well is it?

"I've had to learn a lot over the last few years, and we don't get a lot of chances to play on grass, so you really feel like when the time comes, you have to make the most of every hour and every day.

"It's all about believing in yourself and taking it one step at a time. Blocking out all the noise, blocking out the fact that family are going to be there, friends are going to be there, media are going to be there.

Image: Hewett clinched the first Australian Open title win of his career earlier this year

"It's blocking it out, embracing it, and focussing on the game. There's a lot of challenges, there isn't one single thing I think I need to work on to be able to do that.

"Most players will admit that you're in a zone and a bubble during a Slam, and as long as that bubble is tight and works for you, that's the best you can do.

"Whatever happens, happens."