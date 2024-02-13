South Asians in Football Weekly: Goalkeeper Jas Singh breaks club record as FA Cup hero Sam Khan leaves Luton Town
Jas Singh, Dilan Markanday, Layla Banaras, Brandon Khela, Sam Khan, Jas Batt and Yan Dhanda are among those who have had an eventful week in the Beautiful Game; our resident expert Dev Trehan brings you all the details in the latest edition of South Asians in Football Weekly
Tuesday 13 February 2024 14:49, UK
The latest edition of South Asians in Football Weekly is out after another eventful week for the community in the Beautiful Game...
Jas Singhkept his eighth clean sheet in a row at the weekend to enter the record books at National League North leaders Tamworth FC for the most minutes played by a goalkeeper without conceding a goal in 91 years of club history.
Safe hands Singh kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 win against Farsley Celtic, and has now gone 808 minutes since conceding a goal - breaking a club record previously set during the 1988/89 season by Dale Belford, a year before Singh was born.
The victory against Farsley Celtic has sent Tamworth 12 points clear of Scunthorpe at the top of the table in what is looking increasingly like an unstoppable march to promotion to the National League.
Goalkeeper Singh counts Shrewsbury Town, Telford United, Kidderminster Harriers, Gloucester City and Solihull Moors among his previous clubs. He won non-League Player of the Year at the 2013 Asian Football Awards and was named Tamworth's Players' Player of the Year in 2022.
"Singh is a player," England technical talent coach Jas Batt told Sky Sports News.
"And he's not just a player who has turned up out of nowhere, he's played a few hundred games at a really good level.
"Jas is one of a number of exceptionally talented British South Asians playing at the higher end of non-League football.
"But he's a brilliant role model in his own right, and he's shown that with the work that he has put in to get to this milestone and write his name into the history books at Tamworth.
"It's a great achievement and Singh and Tamworth have been a great partnership."
Khan 'has inspired countless people'
Khan's winner set up a tie with WSL Brighton in a cup run that earned Luton almost £50,000 in prize money.
Her Game Too Luton Town ambassador Hina Shafi told Sky Sports News: "Sam Khan's contribution to Luton Town Ladies is there for all to see.
"Her FA Cup goal will live long in the memory and she's inspired countless people on and off the pitch during her time at the club.
"Sam's talent is not in question and I'm excited to see where she goes next."
