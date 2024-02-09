Blackburn Rovers: John Eustace takes over as head coach after Jon Dahl Tomasson's Ewood Park departure

John Eustace has been appointed Blackburn Rovers head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal, replacing Jon Dahl Tomasson who left the club earlier on Friday.

It comes after Sky Sports News revealed a verbal agreement between Eustace and the club had been reached, with contracts set to be signed.

Eustace said: "I am delighted to be the new head coach of such a fantastic football club as Blackburn Rovers, which has such a proud history and tradition within the game.

"I am excited for this new challenge in my career and can't wait to get started. I am looking forward to being at Ewood Park tomorrow [Saturday] and meeting the supporters, who can play a big part for us between now and the end of the season.

"I will give my all to ensure the fans have a team they can be proud of and, together, I hope we can quickly start climbing the table."

Blackburn first-team coaches David Lowe and Damien Johnson will take charge of Saturday's home game with Stoke City, with Eustace confirmed to be in attendance at Ewood Park.

Rovers have slipped to 18th in the Sky Bet Championship and within five points of the relegation zone after failing to win any of their last eight league matches.

A statement on the club's official website confirming Tomasson's departure read: "Jon Dahl Tomasson has today left his position as Blackburn Rovers' head coach by mutual consent.

"Tomasson arrived at Ewood Park on a three-year contract in June 2022 and brought an attacking brand of football that saw us go close to a play-off spot last season, while also progressing to the latter stages of both domestic cup competitions.

"However, it has been mutually agreed that the Dane will step away from his role, along with assistant coach Remy Reijnierse, with immediate effect."

Former Denmark, Newcastle and AC Milan forward Tomasson was appointed following the departure of Tony Mowbray.

The 47-year-old had won back-to-back league titles with Swedish club Malmo and guided Rovers to a seventh-placed finish last season when they missed out on a play-off place on goal difference.

