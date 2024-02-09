Blackburn Rovers: John Eustace expected to take over as manager after Jon Dahl Tomasson exit

John Eustace was sacked as Birmingham City manager earlier this season; he is expected to replace Jon Dahl Tomasson, who is set to become Sweden boss, at Ewood Park
Friday 9 February 2024 10:41, UK
John Eustace is expected to be confirmed as the new Blackburn Rovers manager later today with Jon Dahl Tomasson reportedly set to take the Sweden job.
Sky Sports News has been told there is a verbal agreement between Eustace and the club, but contracts have yet to be signed.
That cannot happen until the current boss, Tomasson, has completed the necessary legal agreements for him to resign. The final parts of that paperwork are being worked on.
He is expected to take the role of Sweden head coach, once he has officially left as manager of Rovers.
A number of Swedish media organisations are reporting that the former Denmark international has verbally agreed to take over the national side.
Blackburn are keen to get Eustace in as soon as possible, so that he can have at least one training session with his new squad before Saturday's Championship home game against Stoke.
