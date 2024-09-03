Pav Singh appointed Farsley Celtic boss - becoming highest-ranked British South Asian in English football coaching

Pav Singh has replaced former Jamaica international Clayton Donaldson as manager of National League North side Farsley Celtic, becoming the highest-ranked British South Asian in such a role in English men's football.

Singh, who played for Farsley Celtic earlier in his career before focusing on coaching, is well known on the Yorkshire football scene having also played for Leeds United and Bradford City at youth team level, before stints at Harrogate Town, Thackley, Albion Sports and Liversedge.

As a manager, Singh won promotion with Albion Sports before taking the reins at Liversedge and guiding them to back-to-back promotions, taking the club to Step 3 of the National League System (the seventh tier of English football) for the first time in their history.

Singh's first game as Farsley Celtic manager is an away league trip to Southport on Tuesday night.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News as he travelled with his side to the game, Singh said: "I've been part of the Farsley Celtic story over many years - as a player and as part of the football development team - so to become manager of the football club is an incredible honour.

"It's difficult to describe what it's taken to get here, but I've left no stone unturned to try and establish myself in the game and I'm very grateful to everyone who has supported me.

"I hadn't realised the significance of the appointment until it was pointed out to me that there isn't another British South Asian managing in the top two divisions of the National League or across league football. I'm proud I can provide visible representation on the touchline for British South Asians, for Sikhs and Punjabis, and for English football."

Singh was also brought in as a coach for the England C non-League side to take on Wales in 2022, helping create one of the most ethnically diverse England national team dugouts ever seen.

That match saw West Ham academy graduate Anwar Uddin make history by becoming the first assistant manager of an England men's side hailing from Britain's South Asian community.

Singh will be assisted by club legend, club captain and record appearance maker Chris Atkinson, as well as UEFA A licensed coach and vice-captain Conor Branson.

