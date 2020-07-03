Live football on Sky Sports - games, dates, kick-off times
All the games Sky Sports from the Sky Bet Championship play-offs and Scottish Premiership in August...
Last Updated: 03/08/20 10:52am
Monday August 3
- Ross County vs Motherwell - Scottish Premiership, 7.45pm
Tuesday August 4
- Brentford vs Fulham - Championship Play-Offs Final, 7.45pm
Saturday August 8
- St Johnstone vs Aberdeen - Scottish Premiership, 12.30pm
Sunday August 9
- Kilmarnock v Celtic - Scottish Premiership, 4.30pm
Tuesday August 11
- Dundee Utd vs Hibs - Scottish Premiership, 6pm
Wednesday August 12
- St Mirren vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, 6pm
Saturday August 15
- Hibs vs Motherwell - Scottish Premiership, 5.30pm
Sunday August 16
- Livingston vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, 4.30pm
Saturday August 22
- Dundee Utd vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, 5.30pm
Sunday Aug 23
- St Johnstone vs Hibs - Scottish Premiership, 4.30pm
Saturday Aug 29
- Hamilton vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, 5.30pm
Sunday Aug 30
- Hibs vs Aberdeen - Scottish Premiership, 4.30pm
Don't forget the Sky Sports shows...
Sunday Supplement - Sunday, 10am, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News
Get insight and opinion as the latest football topics are debated and discussed by a panel of newspaper journalists.