Football News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

Live football on Sky Sports - games, dates, kick-off times

All the games Sky Sports from the Sky Bet Championship play-offs and Scottish Premiership in August...

Last Updated: 03/08/20 10:52am

Monday August 3

  • Ross County vs Motherwell - Scottish Premiership, 7.45pm

Tuesday August 4

  • Brentford vs Fulham - Championship Play-Offs Final, 7.45pm

Saturday August 8

  • St Johnstone vs Aberdeen - Scottish Premiership, 12.30pm

Sunday August 9

  • Kilmarnock v Celtic - Scottish Premiership, 4.30pm

Tuesday August 11

  • Dundee Utd vs Hibs - Scottish Premiership, 6pm

Wednesday August 12

  • St Mirren vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, 6pm

Saturday August 15

  • Hibs vs Motherwell - Scottish Premiership, 5.30pm

Sunday August 16

  • Livingston vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, 4.30pm

Saturday August 22

  • Dundee Utd vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, 5.30pm

Sunday Aug 23

  • St Johnstone vs Hibs - Scottish Premiership, 4.30pm

Saturday Aug 29

  • Hamilton vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, 5.30pm

Sunday Aug 30

Also See:

  • Hibs vs Aberdeen - Scottish Premiership, 4.30pm

Don't forget the Sky Sports shows...

Sunday Supplement - Sunday, 10am, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News

Get insight and opinion as the latest football topics are debated and discussed by a panel of newspaper journalists.

Have you opted into Sky Bet Club?

Opt in and bet £25 or more before 23:59 on Sunday to earn a free £5. Free bets will credited by 7pm on Monday.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK