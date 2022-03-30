Anwar Uddin to make history as first assistant boss of an England men's side from a British South Asian background

Anwar Uddin will make history on Wednesday night as the first assistant manager of an England men's side hailing from Britain's South Asian community.

Ex-Dagenham & Redbridge skipper Uddin, who Sky Sports News revealed was making history by joining the FA Council, is assistant to long-serving Paul Fairclough for the England C non-league side's match with Wales C at Caernarfon Town.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News breaks the story that Anwar Uddin is becoming the first British South Asian former footballer in the history of the FA Council.

West Ham academy graduate and UEFA A Licence coach Uddin previously played for and captained Barnet under Fairclough.

The game promises to be an extra special occasion for the British South Asian community in particular, with half of the England C team of coaches from a South Asian background.

Joining Fairclough and Uddin as part of the support team preparing England for this fixture have been Pav Singh and Irfan Kawri, who are two of the most respected British South Asian coaches in English football. Balham FC manager Ebrahim Seedat is also part of the coaching support team.

Image: Pav Singh (far left) and Ebrahim Seedat (far right) with Paul Fairclough in the middle flanked by Anwar Uddin and Irfan Kawri

Singh is a former Harrogate Town player and has previously been a youth coach at both Leeds United and Bradford City. The Sikh-Punjabi is currently assistant manager at West Yorkshire side Liversedge and also works as an FA coach developer.

Kawri is the former Zambia national team assistant coach and has worked in various roles in football at clubs across the English football pyramid including QPR, Wigan, Bolton, Burton and Chorley.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Chorley head of coaching and youth development Irfan Kawri told Sky Sports News resilience has been key to him successfully forging a career as a South Asian coach in football

Uddin is the first British-Bangladeshi to play professional football in England and spent two-and-a-half years as assistant manager to Danny Searle at Aldershot.

Speaking to Sky Sports News after England's 3-0 win over Ivory Coast at Wembley on Tuesday, Shin Aujla from official Three Lions supporters' group Apna England said: "We are so proud of Anwar, Pav and Irfan who are part of a really talented crop of coaches coming out of the community.

"It's not every day you get to see British South Asian lads wearing the Three Lions across their chest, let alone three of them wearing them! That will no doubt inspire people from all backgrounds, but especially the kids and the coaches from minority communities in football.

"It really is something to celebrate and it sends out a message of hope. What a great advert for English football and coaching at a time when there is a real spotlight on diversity."

British South Asians in Football

For more stories, features and videos, visit our groundbreaking South Asians in Football page on skysports.com and stay tuned to Sky Sports News and our Sky Sports digital platforms.