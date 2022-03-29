England 3-0 Ivory Coast: Stand-in captain Raheem Sterling scores one and sets up another as Serge Aurier is sent off

England vs Ivory Coast. International Match.
Wembley Stadium.
Match report and free highlights as Raheem Sterling scores and assists with the captain's armband, and Tyrone Mings heads in as England beat an Ivory Coast side reduced to 10 men by Serge Aurier's bookings in quick succession in the first half.
Tuesday 29 March 2022 22:12, UK
Stand-in captain Raheem Sterling, scored one and set up another, while visiting skipper Serge Aurier was sent off in the first half as England cruised to a 3-0 friendly win over Ivory Coast at Wembley.
Former Tottenham defender Aurier had been done all ends up by Sterling in the build-up to England's opener on the half-hour, which was gleefully tucked home from three yards by Ollie Watkins for his second goal for his country.
Aurier's night then went from bad to worse when the right-back picked up two bookings in quick succession. The first was for chopping down Jack Grealish, the second came six minutes later for dissent after he was held up by Watkins - a reminder of Aurier's costly hot-headed moments in a Spurs shirt.
England capitalised on their numerical advantage within five minutes. Sterling scythed through the Ivory Coast midfield with the help of a Watkins lay-off and when his shot was parried away by goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangare, the impressive Grealish coolly teed him up to turn in at the second attempt.
At that point it looked like a flood of goals might follow but England lacked some zip in the second half and had to wait until the final touch of the game to add a third, with Tyrone Mings heading in for a three-goal margin to maintain their winning start to a year which will be defined by the World Cup next winter. Tougher and more intense tests are to come.
While it was a memorable night for Sterling captaining his country in his hometown, there were boos for another senior England figure Harry Maguire before kick-off. The out-of-form Manchester United skipper - who did have his name sung during the match - had a relatively straightforward night on the field, with Ivory Coast toothless without the injured Wilfried Zaha and almost unable to get out of their own half in the second period.
Given the 10 changes made from Saturday's win over Switzerland, England had begun well in the opening 30 minutes against 11 and could easily have taken the lead earlier, with Declan Rice's shot headed away by Eric Bailly, Grealish firing through the legs of Aurier at the 'keeper, and Sterling's smart touch and shot denied by Deli's block.
Eighteen-year-old Jude Bellingham was another positive across the game, with a slick one-two with Sterling leading to the midfielder's shot being saved onto the post early on before he curled wide later in the first half.
He was at the centre of controversy at the beginning of the second period, when referee Erik Lambrechts further incensed the Ivory Coast players by awarding a penalty when Bellingham went down under Fousseny Coulibaly's challenge. But that decision was rightly overturned following a check of the pitchshide monitor - the half-time sub had got the ball first.
Bellingham's classy play continued, though, and he could be banging on the door for a starting spot come the World Cup.
A quadruple change, which saw England send on Kane, Phil Foden, Emile Smith Rowe and Luke Shaw on the hour mark, was the last thing the visitors needed but the chances dried up for the hosts, with James Ward-Prowse's drive over the bar the closest England came through the second half until Mings' late intervention. The Aston Villa man headed powerfully into the ground from Foden's corner to add some gloss.
England: Pope (6), White (5), Mings (8), Maguire (7), Mitchell (7), Rice (6), Bellingham (7), Ward-Prowse (6), Grealish (7), Watkins (8), Sterling (8).
Subs: Walker-Peters (6), Shaw (6), Foden (6), Kane (5), Smith Rowe (5), Gallagher (n/a).
Ivory Coast: Sangare (5), Aurier (1), Bailly (5), Deli (5), Kamara (4), Pepe (5), Kessie (5), Seri (5), Gradel (5), Haller (4), Cornet (4).
Subs: Agbadou (5), Boly (5), Coulibaly (5), Akouokou (n/a), Boli (n/a).
Man of the Match: Raheem Sterling
Deli could have pulled one back for Ivory Coast before then, volleying over from Jean Michael Seri's excellent free-kick, but there rarely appeared a threat to England's now 22-game unbeaten run.
They'll be back in action in June when the level ramps up a notch in the Nations League. Until then Southgate can reflect on a positive start to a pivotal year.
Nations League
June 4: Hungary (a)
June 8: Germany (a)
June 11: Italy (h)
June 14: Hungary (h)
September 23: Italy (a)
September 26: Germany (h)
