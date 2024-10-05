Portsmouth and police investigating alleged racist comment towards assistant referee during draw against Oxford

An alleged racist comment was made towards assistant referee Bhupinder Singh Gill from the stands during Portsmouth's 1-1 draw with Oxford on Saturday at Fratton Park; Portsmouth and police are investigating and appealing for any information

Police are investigating after an alleged racist comment was made towards assistant referee Bhupinder Singh Gill from the stands during Portsmouth's 1-1 draw with Oxford.

Singh Gill drew attention to alleged offensive remarks made towards him during the second half at Fratton Park to referee Lewis Smith, with the club later appealing for information to help identify those responsible.

Smith paused the match and reported the comments to the fourth official before a tannoy announcement was made to warn spectators about bad behaviour.

"A discriminatory comment was made to the linesman," confirmed Smith.

"I think there was something said to the linesman on the far side," said Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho about the incident.

"I've apologised to the linesman after the game if anything was said and I know that it will be dealt with appropriately.

"We heard the tannoy announcement and everyone here will condone it."

Oxford head coach Des Buckingham added: "It is not my place to say. There were comments made which the referee felt he needed to report but I'll leave it to the referees to sort."

Portsmouth later released a statement saying: "Portsmouth FC are appealing for information from supporters after a racist comment was heard at today's game.

"The match was stopped in the 77th minute after the comment was directed at one of the referee's assistants from either Block E or F in the North Lower.

"The club met the match officials after the game to discuss the incident and have launched an immediate investigation, including a review of CCTV footage in the area. The referee has confirmed the incident will be reported to The FA.

"Anybody with information about this incident should email the club in confidence at info@pompeyfc.co.uk with any relevant details that might help us with our investigation.

"Fans can also call Hampshire Police on 101, quoting the crime reference number '44240432868'.

"Football is for all and racism has no place in society. We all have a role to play in eradicating such behaviour and ensuring that discrimination of any kind is not welcome at Fratton Park.

"Any individual found to have made any racist or homophobic - or any discriminatory - remark will receive a significant ban from attending matches at Fratton Park."

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary told Sky Sports News they have received a report of "racial abuse being directed towards a referee's assistant today".

The force are investigating the incident, which took place between 1.30pm and 2pm, and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.