Derby County trailblazer Kira Rai prepares to hit landmark century of appearances for the club

Derby County's Kira Rai says she is determined to pave the way for the next generation as she prepares to bring up a century of appearances for the club.

Rai, who scored away at Sporting Khalsa to notch Derby County's first goal of the 2024/25 season, has the longest run of appearances for a single club of any British South Asian active in the top three divisions of English women's football.

The Sikh-Punjabi attacker is a product of the Derby County academy and her 100th game comes at home to Loughborough Lightning in the League Cup on Wednesday night.

"I'm really proud and my family are really proud, but I think it's also an amazing moment for the football club," Rai told Sky Sports News.

"I've been here for most of my life, and I've made friends for life, and I'm very fortunate because my experience in football has been good.

"And so much of that has been down to my team-mates over the years and everyone involved in girls' and women's football in Derby."

Rai, who wears the No 15, enjoyed a memorable end to last season by helping Derby win their first national trophy in her 15th season, having first joined the club as an U10s player.

Speaking to Sky Sports News after that historic win, Rai said she hoped the victory could be another step towards seeing greater diverse representation in women's football.

Rai, who also featured in the world's first timeline and showcase of South Asian heritage footballers in the English game, says she feels proud to be viewed as someone who is laying the foundations for others to come through.

"It's something that I have grown into, but I relish the responsibility," she said.

"I enjoy doing my bit to help develop and build the game, and if people take a little bit of inspiration from that or see me as a role model - then that's a great thing.

"Winning the National Plate was a real highlight, but I've also been fortunate enough to be part of lots of positive initiatives off the pitch. I want to keep playing my part to improve my sport."

