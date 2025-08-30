Champions League 25/26 fixtures, dates, schedule, draw, format and who has qualified from Premier League and around Europe

Liverpool and Manchester City will take on Real Madrid, while Chelsea face Barcelona after Champions League sides discovered their league-phase opponents.

The draw sets up a reunion between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool after he left Anfield this summer. Arsenal also take on Harry Kane's Bayern Munich.

Fellow English sides Tottenham and Newcastle were drawn against current holders Paris Saint-Germain.

All six Premier League clubs involved in the Champions League will play eight league-phase games - four home and four away - between September 2025 and January 2026.

Image: PSG won last season's Champions League

September 16: Athletic Club (A), kick-off 5.45pm

October 1: Olympiacos (H), kick-off 8pm

October 21: Atletico Madrid (H), kick-off 8pm

November 4: Slavia Prague (A), kick-off 5.45pm

November 26: Bayern Munich (H), kick-off 8pm

December 10: Club Brugge (A), kick-off 8pm

January 20: Inter Milan (A), kick-off 8pm

January 28: Kairat Almaty (H), kick-off 8pm

September 17: Bayern Munich (A), kick-off 8pm

September 30: Benfica (H), kick-off 8pm

October 22: Ajax (H), kick-off 8pm

November 5: Qarabag (A), kick-off 8pm

November 25: Barcelona (H), kick-off 8pm

December 9: Atalanta (A), kick-off 8pm

January 21: Pafos (H), kick-off 8pm

January 28: Napoli (A), kick-off 8pm

September 17: Atletico Madrid (A), kick-off 8pm

September 30: Galatasaray (A), kick-off 8pm

October 22: Eintracht Frankfurt (A), kick-off 8pm

November 4: Real Madrid (H), kick-off 8pm

November 26: PSV Eindhoven (H), kick-off 8pm

December 9: Internazionale (A), kick-off 8pm

January 21: Marseille (A), kick-off 8pm

January 28: Qarabag (H), kick-off 8pm

September 18: Napoli (H), kick-off 8pm

October 1: Monaco (A), kick-off 8pm

October 21: Villarreal (A), kick-off 8pm

November 5: Borussia Dortmund (H), kick-off 8pm

November 25: Bayer Leverkusen (H), kick-off 8pm

December 10: Real Madrid (A), kick-off 8pm

January 20: Bodo/Glimt (A), kick-off 5.45pm

January 28: Galatasaray (H), kick-off 8pm

September 18: FC Barcelona (H), kick-off 8pm

October 1: Union SG (A), kick-off 7.45pm

October 21: Benfica (H), kick-off 8pm

November 5: Athletic Club (H), kick-off 8pm

November 25: Olympique Marseille (A), kick-off 8pm

December 10: Bayer Leverkusen (A), kick-off 8pm

January 21: PSV Eindhoven (H), kick-off 8pm

January 28: Paris Saint-Germain (A), kick-off 8pm

September 16: Villarreal (H), kick-off 8pm

September 30: Bodo/Glimt (A), kick-off 8pm

October 22: AS Monaco (A), kick-off 8pm

November 4: FC Copenhagen (H), kick-off 8pm

November 26: Paris Saint-Germain (A), kick-off 8pm

December 9: Slavia Prague (H), kick-off 8pm

January 20: Borussia Dortmund (H), kick-off 8pm

January 28: Eintracht Frankfurt (A), kick-off 8pm

How does the Champions League league phase work?

The new format, which began in the 2024/25 season, sees teams play eight matches in a league phase that has replaced the group stage.

Teams now play fixtures against eight different sides - two teams from Pots 1, 2, 3 and 4. Half of the eight league-phase matches are at home, with the other half away.

The draw is done by a supercomputer which automatically selects the eight opponents by one touch of a button.

Image: Tottenham's reward for winning the Europa League is a place in the 20525/26 Champions League league phase

Who qualifies for the knockout rounds?

The top eight sides in the league will qualify automatically for the round of 16, while teams finishing 25th or lower are eliminated and do not drop into the Europa League.

The teams finishing in ninth to 24th place compete in a two-legged knockout-phase play-off. Teams finishing between ninth and 16th are seeded, meaning they will face a team in 17th-24th with the return leg at home.

The eight clubs who win their knockout-phase play-off each meet one of the seeded top-eight finishers in the league-phase table for a place in the quarter-finals.

Champions League league-phase match dates and schedule

Matchday 1: September 16-18

Matchday 2: September 30-October 1

Matchday 3: October 21/22

Matchday 4: November 4/5

Matchday 5: November 25/26

Matchday 6: December 9/10

Matchday 7: January 20/21

Matchday 8: January 28

Champions League knockout-phase match dates and schedule

The draw for the two-legged knockout-phase play-offs takes place on January 30 2026.

The draws for the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals takes place on February 27.

Knockout phase play-offs: February 17/18 and 24/25

Round of 16: March 10/11 and 17/18

Quarter-finals: April 7/8 and 14/15

Semi-finals: April 28/29 and May 5/6

Final: May 30

When are where is the final?

The final will take place at the Puskas Arena in Hungary, Budapest on May 30 2026.