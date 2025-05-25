Premier League: Which teams have qualified for the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League?
The Premier League will have nine teams in European competitions next season; Man City, Chelsea and Newcastle secured Champions League places on the final day; Aston Villa will play in the Europa League; Nottingham Forest will compete in the Conference League
Sunday 25 May 2025 19:01, UK
The 2024/25 Premier League season has drawn to a close, with a closely run race on the final day for the final European spots.
Five teams were in the race for the Champions League heading into the games, with some of those teams ending in Europa League and Conference League places - and a few missing out altogether.
In total, the Premier League will have NINE teams in Europe for the 2025/26 season. Here's who will be competing where...
Champions League
As league winners, Liverpool were assured of a Champions League place next season. Arsenal had also secured their spot ahead of the final day.
Man City finished three points behind the Gunners in third place, and two ahead of Chelsea, who beat fellow Champions League hopefuls Nottingham Forest 1-0. They finished in fourth place.
Newcastle secured the final spot in the competition as fifth place finishers, despite losing to Everton on the final day.
Tottenham will also play in the Champions League next season as Europa League winners.
Europa League
Aston Villa did finish level on 66 points with Newcastle, but with a significantly worse goal difference. They were beaten 2-0 by Man Utd on the final day in controversial circumstances.
They will be joined by FA Cup winners Crystal Palace in the Europa League next season.
Conference League
Despite being in the fight for Champions League football heading into the final day, Nottingham Forest had to settle for a Conference League place after their defeat to Chelsea.
They finished a point from fifth place in seventh.
Due to Chelsea finishing in the Champions League positions, eighth place did not qualify for the Conference League. Brighton finished in that spot after a 4-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur.
If Chelsea do win the Conference League final, their spot in the Europa League for winning the competition will not be deferred to another Premier League team.
