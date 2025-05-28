Real Betis 1-4 Chelsea: Blues crowned Conference League champions after Enzo Maresca changes in final spark second-half comeback

Enzo Maresca's personnel and tactical changes masterminded Chelsea's comeback to lift the Conference League trophy with an ultimately dominant 4-1 win over Real Betis in Wroclaw.

The Blues had floundered for 45 minutes and were deservedly behind at the break after Isco, who ran the opening period, delivered a no-look assist to tee up Abde Ezzalzouli before he powered in the opener inside nine minutes.

The beleaguered Malo Gusto was the fall-guy at half-time as the first of Blues boss Maresca's changes. Reece James' introduction in his place was much needed, and the skipper led the charge after the head coach's tactical tweaks from the first whistle of the second half.

Cole Palmer took up a freer role from the restart and, aided by the forced removal of Betis left-back Ricardo Rodriguez at the interval through injury, produced a player-of-the-match performance to inspire the Blues' comeback.

An inviting dipping cross from the half-space was too good for Enzo Fernandez to pass up after 65 minutes, with his glancing header bringing Chelsea level. Barely five minutes later Palmer curled in another centre from the byline which Nicolas Jackson turned beyond Adrian with his upper arm.

With the teams' roles now reversed, Chelsea never dropped their intensity or domination and highlighted the work of their head coach as two substitutes linked up to seal victory late on.

Player ratings Real Betis: Adrian (6), Sabaly (5), Bartra (6), Natan (6), R Rodriguez (7), Fornals (5), Cardoso (6), Antony (5), Isco (8), Ezzalzouli (7), Bakambu (6).



Subs: Perraud (4), J Rodriguez (6), Ruibal (5), Altimara, Lo Celso (n/a).



Chelsea: Jorgensen (6), Gusto (4), Badiashile (5), Chalobah (6), Cucurella (6), Fernandez (7), Caicedo (7), Neto (5), Palmer (9), Madueke (6), Jackson (7).



Subs: James (7), Sancho (7), Colwill (6), Dewsbury-Hall (7), Guiu (n/a).



Player of the Match: Cole Palmer.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall intercepted a throw before driving forward and passing wide to Jadon Sancho, who cut in on his right foot and bent an unstoppable effort into the far corner.

By now the Blues knew the trophy was theirs, but they were not in the mood to let Betis off the hook.

Moises Caicedo added an injury-time fourth from the edge of the box to ensure Chelsea became the first club to win all three of Europe's major continental trophies - and the first foreign side to deny a Spanish team in a European final since 2001.

James: I was devastated not to start

Chelsea captain Reece James on TNT Sports:

"It's devastating to find out you're not starting a final. I want to play every game, but it was the manager's decision.

"I needed to accept it and move on and come on if I was needed. In the first half, we were very flat.

"We needed a reaction in the second half, and we got it."

Chelsea's Conference League win in pictures...

Image: Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer celebrate after combining to put Chelsea 2-1 ahead

Image: Chelsea celebrate after beating Real Betis 4-1 in Wroclaw

Image: Jadon Sancho celebrates after scoring Chelsea's third goal

Image: Sancho was on target in the 83rd minute from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's assist

Image: Jackson's goal completed a stunning five-minute turnaround to lead for the first time

