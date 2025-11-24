Vinicius Junior tells Real Madrid he does not want to renew contract for now - Paper talk and football gossip
Latest from Tuesday's papers as Tottenham Hotspur are determined to give Thomas Frank enough time to get things right; incoming Celtic boss Wilfried Nancy will target a stunning January move for prolific Columbus Crew striker Wessam Abou Ali
Tuesday 25 November 2025 07:51, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...
European football
Vinicius Junior has told Real Madrid that he does not want to renew his contract while his relationship with head coach Xabi Alonso remains so strained - The Athletic
Liverpool, Manchester United and several other Premier League clubs are keeping a keen eye on Vinicius' situation - Daily Mirror.
The company set up to manage the failed European Super League, A22 Sports Management, has written to UEFA demanding pre-authorisation of its Unify League concept "within eight weeks" - The Athletic
Paris Saint-Germain have joined Real Madrid in the race for Bayern Munich and France defender Dayot Upamecano, 27, who looks set to become a free agent at the end of the season - Sky Germany.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tottenham Hotspur are determined to give Thomas Frank enough time to get things right, despite fears around the club he is making life hard for himself by chopping and changing too much - The Telegraph
Liverpool have already held concrete talks over a move for Bournemouth and Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo and are aware of his £65m release clause - Sky Germany.
Manchester United and Chelsea have both scouted RB Leipzig and Germany midfielder Assan Ouedraogo - Sky Germany.
SCOTTISH FOOTBALL
Wilfried Nancy will target a stunning January move for prolific Columbus Crew striker Wessam Abou Ali as soon as he's confirmed as new Celtic boss - The Scottish Sun
Raith Rovers are closing in on the appointment of Dougie Imrie as their new manager - Daily Record
RUGBY UNION
The Rugby Football Union has been asked to provide any footage of the tunnel bust-up featuring Tom Curry and Felipe Contepomi after Argentina lodged a complaint over the England flanker - The Telegraph