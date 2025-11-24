Vinicius Junior tells Real Madrid he does not want to renew contract for now - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

European football

Vinicius Junior has told Real Madrid that he does not want to renew his contract while his relationship with head coach Xabi Alonso remains so strained - The Athletic

Liverpool, Manchester United and several other Premier League clubs are keeping a keen eye on Vinicius' situation - Daily Mirror.

The company set up to manage the failed European Super League, A22 Sports Management, has written to UEFA demanding pre-authorisation of its Unify League concept "within eight weeks" - The Athletic

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Paris Saint-Germain have joined Real Madrid in the race for Bayern Munich and France defender Dayot Upamecano, 27, who looks set to become a free agent at the end of the season - Sky Germany.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tottenham Hotspur are determined to give Thomas Frank enough time to get things right, despite fears around the club he is making life hard for himself by chopping and changing too much - The Telegraph

Liverpool have already held concrete talks over a move for Bournemouth and Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo and are aware of his £65m release clause - Sky Germany.

Manchester United and Chelsea have both scouted RB Leipzig and Germany midfielder Assan Ouedraogo - Sky Germany.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

SCOTTISH FOOTBALL

Wilfried Nancy will target a stunning January move for prolific Columbus Crew striker Wessam Abou Ali as soon as he's confirmed as new Celtic boss - The Scottish Sun

Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.



Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.

Raith Rovers are closing in on the appointment of Dougie Imrie as their new manager - Daily Record

RUGBY UNION

The Rugby Football Union has been asked to provide any footage of the tunnel bust-up featuring Tom Curry and Felipe Contepomi after Argentina lodged a complaint over the England flanker - The Telegraph