Lamine Yamal: Spain 'surprised and concerned' over winger's groin surgery as Barcelona feud continues

The Spanish national team says it is "surprised and concerned" to learn that Lamine Yamal underwent groin surgery on Monday as their feud with Barcelona continues.

The 18-year-old was included in Spain's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Turkey, but pulled out on Tuesday.

Spain say they were not aware that Yamal had already undergone surgery on the day the squad were due to meet up and before he dropped out.

"I had never experienced a situation like that. I don't think it's very normal," said Spain manager Luis de la Fuente, who called-up Rayo Vallecano's Jorge de Frutos as a replacement.

"You don't know, you haven't heard anything, you don't know any details, and then they tell you about health issues. You're left surprised."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player More than 20,000 Barcelona fans returned to a modernised Nou Camp to watch their team practice on the hallowed turf for the first time since the venue was closed for a major facelift over two years ago

In a statement, the Spanish FA [RFEF] said that it wishes to "express their surprise and concern upon learning, at 1.47pm on Monday November 10, the day the national team's official training camp began, that Lamine Yamal had undergone an invasive radiofrequency procedure earlier that same morning to treat discomfort in his pubic area".

The statement added: "This procedure was carried out without prior communication to the national team's medical staff, who only became aware of the details through a report received on Monday night, in which a medical recommendation of seven days of rest was indicated.

"In light of this situation, and with the player's health, safety, and well-being as the top priority, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has decided to release the player from the current squad. We remain hopeful for his positive recovery and wish him a swift and complete return to full fitness."

Lamine Yamal scored in Barcelona's 4-2 La Liga win over Celta Vigo on Sunday before being substituted in stoppage time. He has missed six games this season due to a reoccurring groin injury, some of which has caused tension between club and country.

Barcelona and Spain clash again

Image: Barcelona's head coach Hansi Flick has looked to defend his club and player amid a row with Spain

It is not the first time Barcelona and Spain have clashed over Yamal, which began in September.

The winger aggravated a groin injury while playing for the national team in games against Turkey and Bulgaria, which infuriated Barcelona boss Hansi Flick. He accused De la Fuente and the RFEF of 'not taking care of the player'.

"Lamine Yamal will not be available. He went with the national team in pain and did not train," he said in September.

"They gave him painkillers to play. They had at least a three-goal lead in every match, and he played 73 minutes and 79, and between matches he couldn't train. That is not taking care of the player. I am very sad about this."

Yamal missed Barcelona's next four games, while De La Fuente defended his decision to play the 18-year-old. He added: "Right now I don't remember what Flick said. Neither is it of any interest to me."

In October, the teenager was once again called up to Spain's squad. But hours later, Barcelona announced a reoccurrence of his groin injury, and he would be sidelined for two to three weeks.

Image: Barcelona's Lamine Yamal has been suffering with a recurring groin injury this season

The RFEF hit back, saying Yamal had not reported any complaints, but he subsequently did not feature in either game against Bulgaria and Georgia.

He has gone on to feature in Barcelona's last six games in all competitions, scoring four goals and assisting three, but Flick has continued to stress that Yamal's groin injury has held him back.

"We have to take care about him," Flick said on Saturday. "For me, he changed his discipline. He's much better now. He's really training good, also in the gym, the treatments he has every day. It's important for this injury that he's doing like this.

"I think also he comes back to the best level, but it's not over, so it's not done this injury. We have to take care of him, not just us, also the national team."

So it may be no surprise at yet another furore surrounding Yamal and Spain, with future arguments regarding the 18-year-old expected.