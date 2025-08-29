Antony transfer latest: Manchester United accept bid from Real Betis in permanent move for winger

Manchester United have accepted a bid from Real Betis to sign Antony in a permanent deal.

The winger has been given permission to travel to Seville to finalise the move after he spent the second half of last season on loan at the Spanish side.

It is now up to Antony and Real Betis to agree personal terms.

Image: Antony was signed from Ajax for £86m in the summer of 2022

United had made it clear in negotiations with the LaLiga side that they did not want to do another straight loan for the 25-year-old.

Sky Sports News has previously reported that Antony had attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich have also monitored his situation.

But, despite having other offers, Antony has made it clear he wanted to return to Betis.

The Brazil international had an impressive loan spell there in the second half of last season, scoring nine goals in 24 starts.

If Antony completes a permanent move to Betis it would end a forgettable three years at Man Utd, whom he joined for £86m from Ajax.