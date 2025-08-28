Kobbie Mainoo tells Manchester United he wants to leave on loan this summer

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has requested a loan move to get more game time this season, Sky Sports News has been told.

But United have no intention of allowing him to go on loan. They want him to stay and fight for his place in the team.

Mainoo started the Carabao Cup tie at Grimsby Town on Wednesday night, but was an unused substitute in both of United's Premier League games this season.

Mainoo has suffered a dip in form since shining for England at the 2024 European Championships, where he started the Three Lions' final loss to Spain in Berlin.

The midfielder also started 10 out of Ruben Amorim's first 13 league matches in charge but has quickly fallen out of favour under the under-fire Portuguese head coach.

Amorim revealed Mainoo is currently fighting with United captain Bruno Fernandes for a spot in his midfield. Fernandes started all but four of United's 61 matches in all competitions last season.

What Amorim said about Mainoo this week

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim speaking to Sky Sports before Wednesday's loss to Grimsby Town:

"I expect a lot from Kobbie Mainoo. People think that sometimes you need to just give, I think it's important for Kobbie to fight for his place.

"I believe a lot in Kobbie, more than everybody thinks.

"He's playing in one position, he's fighting with Bruno (Fernandes). If they can play together. We need to improve that position and you can see it against Fulham.

"I expect the best from Kobbie, the same as everybody."

Mainoo is not the only United academy graduate facing an uncertain Old Trafford future - with Alejandro Garnacho on the verge of joining Chelsea.

Chelsea have agreed a £40m fee with United to sign the Argentine winger, who has been training away from United's first-team since pre-season.

The deal, which includes a 10 per cent sell-on fee, represents the fourth-largest sale in United's history after those of Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Angel Di Maria - and the club's largest ever sale of an academy graduate.

United negotiated the fee up from an initial Chelsea offer of £25m and are understood to feel it is a good, pragmatic deal, delivering their largest sale fee for five years. They also believe it is a good solution for the player, who has been pushing strongly to leave.

It is understood he leaves with United's best wishes.

Garnacho turned down offers from other clubs because he wanted to move to Chelsea. The winger was told he could leave at the end of last season and he is not training with Ruben Amorim's first-team squad.