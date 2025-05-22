Luka Modric to leave Real Madrid following this summer's Club World Cup after 13 years at Bernabeu

Real Madrid have announced captain Luka Modric will leave the Santiago Bernabeu after 13 years of service following this summer's Club World Cup.

After taking part in his final LaLiga fixture for Real against Real Sociedad on Saturday - his final game at the Bernabeu - the Croatian will travel to the United States with his side ahead of their first match in the summer tournament, against Al Hilal on June 18.

The 39-year-old playmaker has reached the end of his deal having signed a one-year contract extension last year.

Modric, who joined Real from Tottenham in 2012, has been part of six Champions League-winning squads and won a total of 28 trophies at Madrid.

On Instagram, the Croatian midfielder wrote: "The time has come. The moment I never wanted to come but that's football, and in life everything has a beginning and an end. On Saturday I will play my last match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Playing for Real Madrid changed my life as a football player and as a person. I am proud to have been part of one of the most successful eras of the best club in history.

"I want to thank the club from the bottom of my heart, especially the president Florentino Perez, my team-mates, coaches and all the people who have helped me during all this time.

"Although, after the Club World Cup, I will no longer wear this shirt on the pitch, I will always be a Madridista."

Florentino Perez, the Real Madrid president, said: "Luka Modric will forever remain in the hearts of all Real Madrid fans as a unique and exemplary footballer, who has always represented the values of Real Madrid.

"His football has captivated Real Madrid fans and fans around the world. His legacy will live on forever."

