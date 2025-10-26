Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona: Jude Bellingham scores winner in ferocious El Clasico as Real go five points clear at top of LaLiga

Real Madrid edged an impassioned El Clasico at the Bernabeu to beat Barcelona 2-1 and go five points clear at the top of LaLiga.

This was a revenge mission of epic proportions for the hosts. Barcelona won all four matches between the two sides last season across three separate competitions, which included a 4-0 thumping in this fixture exactly a year ago.

But the visitors were without a raft of high-profile names on this occasion - Raphina and Robert Lewandowski among them - and were wildly open as Real created overloads all over the pitch, landing a total of 10 shots on target.

VAR had denied the hosts a penalty and an opening goal before Kylian Mbappe slammed home the opener from a sumptuous Jude Bellingham pass in the 22nd minute, rather making a mockery of Barca's famously problematic high line.

Image: Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring and also missed a second-half penalty

Hansi Flick's side responded via Fermin Lopez, teed up by Marcus Rashford, to draw momentarily level, but were no match for Real's technical quality. Xabi Alonso simply managed the game better, with the hosts never looking like conceding their lead after Bellingham tapped Eder Militao's header beyond an otherwise superb Wojciech Szczesny.

Mbappe also missed a penalty while Pedri was sent off late for two bookings in as many minutes, but each were incidental. Real were deserved winners, putting an end to Barcelona's winning run in this notoriously thrilling fixture.

Emotions spill over in tense game

There was a scuffle between both dugouts after Pedri was sent off just before the final whistle. The altercation continued after the game ended, with Vinicius, who had earlier protested his own substitution, and Lamine Yamal among those involved. Yamal's pre-match comments suggesting Real "complain a lot" had supposedly irked the opposition camp.

Speaking about the incident post-match, manager Alonso said: "The last minute fight? I think it reflected the intensity and the importance of the game. I think it's healthy competition."

Bellingham back to best?

Image: Bellingham produced another superb performance in El Clasico

Analysis by Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

Barcelona put 16 goals past their arch rivals during last season's four-game El Clasico rout. It played a large part in their domestic treble scalp and, perhaps equally importantly, made a mockery of Real's usual superiority.

But here, in an entirely new season with different main characters, Barca were lacking. They had no cut through or penetration. Real limited the influence of Lamine Yamal and only afforded Marcus Rashford a few brief moments. Of the two Englishman on show, it was Bellingham who prevailed.

Buoyant Bellingham At 22 years and 119 days, Jude Bellingham has become the youngest Real Madrid player to score and assist in an El Clasico match in any competition in the 21st century.

Rashford undoubtedly had the harder task given the absentees and remained a decent outlet but it was the Real midfielder who made two decisive contributions. Bellingham was asked to close the inside channels, win second balls, and service Mbappe. He did all superbly.

Thomas Tuchel will no doubt be aware. He asked for a better, more focused Bellingham. This version was pretty close to perfect.