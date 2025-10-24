Marcus Rashford transfer news: On-loan Man Utd forward wants to extend Barcelona stay

Marcus Rashford has made it clear he wants to stay at Barcelona as he gears up for his first El Clasico against Real Madrid on Sunday.

Rashford moved to Barcelona on loan from Manchester United this summer and the LaLiga giants have the option of making the deal permanent next year.

Having scored five goals in 12 games, including a double in the midweek Champions League thrashing of Olympiacos, the 27-year-old is clear where his future lies.

Asked if he wanted to stay, Rashford told ESPN: "Oh yeah, for sure.

"I'm enjoying this football club and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game.

"To play here, it's an honour."

'Timing was right to leave Man Utd'

Rashford has a contract at Old Trafford until 2028 but having also spent a brief spell on loan at Aston Villa last season it is highly unlikely he will return under current boss Ruben Amorim.

Rashford believes the timing was right for him to move from United last summer, saying he is benefitting from a "new environment" at Barca after more than 20 years at Old Trafford.

"It's been a big change but it hasn't felt big," Rashford said. "I watched Barcelona for years and I felt if I was to move, this team would be a perfect fit.

"I am happy here and to be with the group is a special feeling.

On his move away from United and needing "a change", he added: "It was so many years in one place.

"People forget this, but 24, 23 years of my life was with Manchester United, so sometimes you just need a change. I think maybe this is the case with me and I'm enjoying everything.

"There's not been much change in me.

"It's a new environment and a new culture, and I've looked forward to coming here. It hasn't disappointed.

"I'm hungry to improve and I know there is more to come from me."

When I'm happy, I'm smiling. I'm having a good time and I am learning a lot. As a team we are are not at our maximum yet. We have to keep pushing and improving with every day and every game. We have a lot left to do this season.

Rashford reveals previous Barca talks

Rashford was on loan at Aston Villa for the second half of last season and he produced some promising displays under Unai Emery at Villa Park as he looked to get his career back on track.

However, at Barcelona this season he has looked much more like the Rashford of old.

His two goals on Tuesday in the Champions League against Olympiakos took his tally to five in 12 games in Spain, with his form leading to an England recall under Thomas Tuchel.

"I just believe that things happen when they're supposed to happen," Rashford said.

"It's not the first time I spoke with Barcelona about potentially coming here, but for whatever reasons it didn't happen in the past and now is my opportunity to make it happen.

"I feel like there's no time like the present now. So I just take things day to day.

"The key thing for me is just to continue to improve because when you retire, you're going to miss everything -- the good stuff, the bad stuff -- you're going to miss it about the sport.

"Every day I just take it day by day and just try to improve from the day before."

Rashford on El Clasico: 'It's the biggest game in football'

Rashford's Spanish adventure continues on Sunday with his first El Clasico as Barca travel the Bernabeu to face LaLiga leaders Real Madrid.

Hansi Flick's side are currently two points behind Real and have the chance to leapfrog their rivals into top spot with a win.

"For me, it's the biggest game in football," Rashford said ahead of his first experience of El Clasico.

"Being from Manchester, it's not the biggest game in Manchester or England, but for me, we were always watching El Clasico. The one game to watch was this game.

"To play in it will be an unbelievable experience, but for me, it's about winning.

"To make the experience memorable, I have to try and help the team win.

"That's the main objective but of course it is a great team we are playing against. They are in really good form so it's not going to be easy but we will give our best to get the job done.

"It's been an okay start but obviously this next game is a good opportunity to accelerate the process. We are looking forward to it and like any game, we'll try to get the job done and win."

