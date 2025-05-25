Real Madrid appoint Xabi Alonso as manager on three-year contract

Real Madrid have appointed Xabi Alonso as their new manager on a three-year contract.

The Spaniard - who made 236 appearances at the LaLiga club as a player - replaces Carlo Ancelotti, who is to take charge of the Brazil national team from Monday following his last game at Real Madrid on Saturday.

Alonso, 43, announced his Bayer Leverkusen departure earlier this month after a successful two-and-a-half-year spell at the German club, having won a league and cup double last season and falling just short of a remarkable unbeaten treble with defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League final.

He will be presented as manager at an event in Madrid on Monday when he will also address the media before taking charge on June 1, ahead of the Club World Cup which starts in the United States next month.

Image: Carlo Ancelotti has left Real Madrid to become the head coach of Brazil

A Real Madrid statement added: "Xabi Alonso is one of the greatest legends of Real Madrid and world football. He wore our shirt in 236 official matches between 2009 and 2014. During that time he won six titles: the 10th European Cup in Lisbon, one European Super Cup, one LaLiga title, two Copa del Rey titles and one Spanish Super Cup.

"Xabi Alonso is also a legend of the Spanish national team, with which he won one World Cup (2010) and two European Championships (2008 and 2012) in 113 international matches.

"Xabi Alonso began his coaching career at Real Madrid's youth academy, managing the U14 A team during the 2018-2019 season, where he won the league and the champions tournament.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Now he returns to Real Madrid as one of the best coaches in the world, after making history at Bayer Leverkusen, where he won the league, cup and German Super Cup in three seasons."

Alonso takes over a Real side who will finish second in LaLiga behind El Clasico rivals Barcelona, who were confirmed as champions earlier this month.

As well as finishing runners-up in Spain, Real mounted a disappointing defence of their Champions League title after being outplayed by Arsenal over both legs of their quarter-final.