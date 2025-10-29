Real Madrid seeking 'substantial damages' from UEFA over European Super League after Madrid court ruling

Real Madrid are seeking "substantial damages" from UEFA after a Spanish court ruled in their favour over the failed European Super League plot.

The Spanish club said the Provincial Court of Madrid had dismissed appeals by UEFA, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) and LaLiga, and that the court had confirmed UEFA had "seriously infringed the European Union's free competition rules in line with the CJEU ruling by abusing its dominant position".

Real Madrid were one of 12 clubs who announced themselves as founder members of a new European Super League in April 2021, with their president Florentino Perez one of the key architects of the plans.

Image: Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been a staunch defender of the European Super League

UEFA and FIFA blocked the plans, which quickly fell apart amid fan protests by supporters of England's 'Big Six' clubs, who were also founder members. UEFA also sought to sanction the clubs involved.

In December 2023, the Court of Justice for the European Union (CJEU) stated that the rules used by UEFA to block the competition in 2021 were contrary to EU law. UEFA adopted new authorisation rules in 2022 which it believes do comply with EU law.

The CJEU ruling followed a referral by a Madrid commercial court that dealt with the initial Super League legal proceedings.

UEFA insisted the ruling "does not validate the abandoned 'super league'" or "undermine its current authorisation rules", in a statement released shortly after Real Madrid's.

Image: And then there were two...Barcelona and Real Madrid are the only remaining founders of the European Super League for now

The European Super League was rebranded as the 'Unify League' in 2024. Barcelona and Real Madrid are the only clubs that remain officially on board but reports in Spain have claimed the Catalonian club are planning to pull out.

Analysis: Is this a victory for Real Madrid?

Sky Sports News' football correspondent Rob Dorsett:

Real Madrid are claiming a legal victory in their ongoing battle with UEFA, the Spanish FA and La Liga.

But it's thought UEFA are fairly relaxed as the latest development - which gives Real Madrid leave to seek damages through the courts - does not mean any such claim will be successful in the future.

However, it is a continued source of friction between Europe's governing body and the most successful club in the history of European football.

Since the collapse of the Super League, UEFA changed its rules in 2022 to try to tighten up the legislation around any new cross-border leagues.

Earlier this month, the European Parliament passed a ruling that formalised its opposition to "breakaway competitions", saying that they "endanger the overall sport ecosystem."

Real Madrid's statement in full

Real said in a statement issued on Wednesday: "Real Madrid CF is delighted that the Madrid Provincial Court has dismissed the appeals lodged by UEFA, the RFEF and La Liga, confirming that UEFA, in the Superliga matter, seriously infringed the European Union's free competition rules in line with the CJEU ruling by abusing its dominant position.

"This ruling opens the way to claim the substantial damages suffered by the club.

"Furthermore, Real Madrid reports that throughout 2025 it has held numerous discussions with UEFA to seek solutions, without reaching any compromise on more transparent governance, financial sustainability, protection of players' health and improvements to the fan experience, including free and globally accessible broadcasting models as was the case at the FIFA Club World Cup.

"Accordingly, the club announces that it will continue to work for the good of global football and fans, while claiming substantial damages from UEFA."

UEFA's statement in full

UEFA issued its own statement shortly after Real's, which read: "UEFA takes note of today's judgment by the Madrid Court of Appeal concerning the so-called 'super league'.

"This ruling does not validate the abandoned 'super league' project announced in 2021, nor does it undermine UEFA's current authorisation rules, adopted in 2022 and updated in 2024, which remain fully in force.

"These rules ensure that any cross-border competitions are assessed on objective, transparent, non-discriminatory and proportionate criteria.

"This development comes after the European Parliament this month adopted a landmark resolution explicitly reiterating its opposition to 'breakaway competitions' as they 'endanger the overall sport ecosystem'.

"UEFA will carefully review the judgment before deciding on any further steps, and will not be commenting further at this stage.

"In the meantime, UEFA remains firmly committed to the European sports model, built on sporting merit, open access, solidarity and the protection of the football pyramid.

"It will continue working with associations, leagues, clubs, players, fans, and public authorities to safeguard the unity of European football."