28th Mar
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Pts
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes
|1:32:03.897
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Red Bull
|+0.745
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Mercedes
|+37.383
18th Apr
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Pts
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Red Bull
|2:02:34.598
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes
|+22.000
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren
|+23.702
02nd May
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Pts
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes
|1:34:31.421
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Red Bull
|+29.148
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Mercedes
|+33.530
09th May
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Pts
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes
|1:33:07.680
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Red Bull
|+15.841
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Mercedes
|+26.610
23rd May
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Pts
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Red Bull
|1:38:56.820
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Ferrari
|+8.968
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren
|+19.427
06th Jun
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Pts
|1
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Red Bull
|2:13:36.410
|2
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Aston Martin
|+1.385
|3
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|AlphaTauri
|+2.762
20th Jun
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Pts
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Red Bull
|1:27:25.770
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes
|+2.904
|3
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Red Bull
|+8.811
27th Jun
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Pts
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Red Bull
|1:22:18.925
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes
|+35.743
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Mercedes
|+46.907
04th Jul
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Pts
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Red Bull
|1:23:54.543
|2
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Mercedes
|+17.973
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren
|+20.019
18th Jul
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Pts
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes
|1:58:23.284
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Ferrari
|+3.871
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Mercedes
|+11.125
01st Aug
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Pts
|1
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|Alpine
|2:04:43.199
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes
|+2.736
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Ferrari
|+15.018
27th Aug - 29th Aug
|TV Times
|On Air
|Start
|27th Aug
|Practice 1
|10:00
|10:30
|27th Aug
|Practice 2
|13:45
|14:00
|28th Aug
|Practice 3
|10:45
|11:00
|28th Aug
|Qualifying
|13:00
|14:00
|29th Aug
|Grand Prix
|12:30
|14:00
03rd Sep - 05th Sep
|TV Times
|On Air
|Start
|03rd Sep
|Practice 1
|10:00
|10:30
|03rd Sep
|Practice 2
|13:45
|14:00
|04th Sep
|Practice 3
|10:45
|11:00
|04th Sep
|Qualifying
|13:00
|14:00
|05th Sep
|Grand Prix
|12:30
|14:00
10th Sep - 12th Sep
|TV Times
|On Air
|Start
|10th Sep
|Practice 1
|13:00
|13:30
|10th Sep
|Qualifying
|16:00
|17:00
|11th Sep
|Practice 2
|10:45
|11:00
|11th Sep
|Sprint Qualifying
|14:30
|15:30
|12th Sep
|Grand Prix
|12:30
|14:00
24th Sep - 26th Sep
|TV Times
|On Air
|Start
|24th Sep
|Practice 1
|09:00
|09:30
|24th Sep
|Practice 2
|12:45
|13:00
|25th Sep
|Practice 3
|09:45
|10:00
|25th Sep
|Qualifying
|12:00
|13:00
|26th Sep
|Grand Prix
|11:30
|13:00
01st Oct - 03rd Oct
|TV Times
|On Air
|Start
|01st Oct
|Practice 1
|12:00
|12:30
|01st Oct
|Practice 2
|15:45
|16:00
|02nd Oct
|Practice 3
|12:45
|13:00
|02nd Oct
|Qualifying
|15:00
|16:00
|03rd Oct
|Grand Prix
|14:30
|16:00
08th Oct - 10th Oct
|TV Times
|On Air
|Start
|08th Oct
|Practice 1
|03:00
|03:30
|08th Oct
|Practice 2
|06:45
|07:00
|09th Oct
|Practice 3
|03:45
|04:00
|09th Oct
|Qualifying
|06:00
|07:00
|10th Oct
|Grand Prix
|04:30
|06:00
22nd Oct - 24th Oct
|TV Times
|On Air
|Start
|22nd Oct
|Practice 1
|17:00
|17:30
|22nd Oct
|Practice 2
|20:45
|21:00
|23rd Oct
|Practice 3
|18:45
|19:00
|23rd Oct
|Qualifying
|21:00
|22:00
|24th Oct
|Grand Prix
|18:30
|20:00
29th Oct - 31st Oct
|TV Times
|On Air
|Start
|29th Oct
|Practice 1
|17:00
|17:30
|29th Oct
|Practice 2
|20:45
|21:00
|30th Oct
|Practice 3
|16:45
|17:00
|30th Oct
|Qualifying
|19:00
|20:00
|31st Oct
|Grand Prix
|17:30
|19:00
05th Nov - 07th Nov
|TV Times
|On Air
|Start
|05th Nov
|Practice 1
|14:00
|14:30
|05th Nov
|Practice 2
|17:45
|18:00
|06th Nov
|Practice 3
|14:45
|15:00
|06th Nov
|Qualifying
|17:00
|18:00
|07th Nov
|Grand Prix
|15:30
|17:00
19th Nov - 21st Nov
Cancelled
|TV Times
|On Air
|Start
|19th Nov
|Practice 1
|01:00
|01:30
|19th Nov
|Practice 2
|04:45
|05:00
|20th Nov
|Practice 3
|02:45
|03:00
|20th Nov
|Qualifying
|05:00
|06:00
|21st Nov
|Grand Prix
|04:30
|06:00
03rd Dec - 05th Dec
|TV Times
|On Air
|Start
|03rd Dec
|Practice 1
|12:00
|12:30
|03rd Dec
|Practice 2
|15:45
|16:00
|04th Dec
|Practice 3
|12:45
|13:00
|04th Dec
|Qualifying
|15:00
|16:00
|05th Dec
|Grand Prix
|14:30
|16:00
10th Dec - 12th Dec
|TV Times
|On Air
|Start
|10th Dec
|Practice 1
|09:00
|09:30
|10th Dec
|Practice 2
|12:45
|13:00
|11th Dec
|Practice 3
|09:45
|10:00
|11th Dec
|Qualifying
|12:00
|13:00
|12th Dec
|Grand Prix
|11:30
|13:00
|#
|Driver
|Pts
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|195
|2
|Max Verstappen
|187
|3
|Lando Norris
|113
|4
|Valtteri Bottas
|108
|5
|Sergio Perez
|104