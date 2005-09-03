F1 Schedule & Results

Bahrain

28th Mar

Pos Driver Nat Team Pts
1 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 1:32:03.897
2 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull +0.745
3 Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes +37.383

Fastest Pit Stop: Red Bull (Max Verstappen) - 1.93s

Fastest Lap: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) - 1:32.090

Emilia-Romagna

18th Apr

Pos Driver Nat Team Pts
1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 2:02:34.598
2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes +22.000
3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren +23.702

Fastest Pit Stop: Mercedes (Valtteri Bottas) - 2.24s

Fastest Lap: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - 1:16.702

Portugal

02nd May

Pos Driver Nat Team Pts
1 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 1:34:31.421
2 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull +29.148
3 Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes +33.530

Fastest Pit Stop: Red Bull (Max Verstappen) - 1.98s

Fastest Lap: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) - 1:19.865

Spain

09th May

Pos Driver Nat Team Pts
1 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 1:33:07.680
2 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull +15.841
3 Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes +26.610

Fastest Pit Stop: Aston Martin (Lance Stroll) - 2.16s

Fastest Lap: Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 1:18.149

Monaco

23rd May

Pos Driver Nat Team Pts
1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:38:56.820
2 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari +8.968
3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren +19.427

Fastest Pit Stop: Red Bull (Max Verstappen) - 2.02s

Fastest Lap: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - 1:12.909

Azerbaijan

06th Jun

Pos Driver Nat Team Pts
1 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 2:13:36.410
2 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin +1.385
3 Pierre Gasly FRA AlphaTauri +2.762

Fastest Pit Stop: Red Bull (Max Verstappen) - 1.98s

Fastest Lap: Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 1:44.481

France

20th Jun

Pos Driver Nat Team Pts
1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:27:25.770
2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes +2.904
3 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull +8.811

Fastest Pit Stop: Red Bull (Sergio Perez) - 2.04s

Fastest Lap: Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 1:36.404

Styria

27th Jun

Pos Driver Nat Team Pts
1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:22:18.925
2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes +35.743
3 Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes +46.907

Fastest Pit Stop: Red Bull (Max Verstappen) - 2.09s

Fastest Lap: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - 1:07.058

Austria

04th Jul

Pos Driver Nat Team Pts
1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:23:54.543
2 Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes +17.973
3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren +20.019

Fastest Pit Stop: Red Bull (Max Verstappen) - 2.17s

Fastest Lap: Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 1:06.200

Great Britain

18th Jul

Pos Driver Nat Team Pts
1 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 1:58:23.284
2 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari +3.871
3 Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes +11.125

Fastest Pit Stop: Williams (Nicholas Latifi) - 2.10s

Fastest Lap: Sergio Perez (Red Bull) - 1:28.617

Hungary

01st Aug

Pos Driver Nat Team Pts
1 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine 2:04:43.199
2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes +2.736
3 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari +15.018

Fastest Pit Stop: Red Bull (Max Verstappen) - 1.88s

Fastest Lap: Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) - 1:18.394

Belgium

27th Aug - 29th Aug

Sky Sports F1
TV Times On Air Start
27th Aug Practice 1 10:00 10:30
Practice 2 13:45 14:00
28th Aug Practice 3 10:45 11:00
Qualifying 13:00 14:00
29th Aug Grand Prix 12:30 14:00

Netherlands

03rd Sep - 05th Sep

Sky Sports F1
TV Times On Air Start
03rd Sep Practice 1 10:00 10:30
Practice 2 13:45 14:00
04th Sep Practice 3 10:45 11:00
Qualifying 13:00 14:00
05th Sep Grand Prix 12:30 14:00

Italy

10th Sep - 12th Sep

Sky Sports F1
TV Times On Air Start
10th Sep Practice 1 13:00 13:30
Qualifying 16:00 17:00
11th Sep Practice 2 10:45 11:00
Sprint Qualifying 14:30 15:30
12th Sep Grand Prix 12:30 14:00

Russia

24th Sep - 26th Sep

Sky Sports F1
TV Times On Air Start
24th Sep Practice 1 09:00 09:30
Practice 2 12:45 13:00
25th Sep Practice 3 09:45 10:00
Qualifying 12:00 13:00
26th Sep Grand Prix 11:30 13:00

Turkey

01st Oct - 03rd Oct

Sky Sports F1
TV Times On Air Start
01st Oct Practice 1 12:00 12:30
Practice 2 15:45 16:00
02nd Oct Practice 3 12:45 13:00
Qualifying 15:00 16:00
03rd Oct Grand Prix 14:30 16:00

Japan

08th Oct - 10th Oct

Sky Sports F1
TV Times On Air Start
08th Oct Practice 1 03:00 03:30
Practice 2 06:45 07:00
09th Oct Practice 3 03:45 04:00
Qualifying 06:00 07:00
10th Oct Grand Prix 04:30 06:00

United States

22nd Oct - 24th Oct

Sky Sports F1
TV Times On Air Start
22nd Oct Practice 1 17:00 17:30
Practice 2 20:45 21:00
23rd Oct Practice 3 18:45 19:00
Qualifying 21:00 22:00
24th Oct Grand Prix 18:30 20:00

Mexico

29th Oct - 31st Oct

Sky Sports F1
TV Times On Air Start
29th Oct Practice 1 17:00 17:30
Practice 2 20:45 21:00
30th Oct Practice 3 16:45 17:00
Qualifying 19:00 20:00
31st Oct Grand Prix 17:30 19:00

Brazil

05th Nov - 07th Nov

Sky Sports F1
TV Times On Air Start
05th Nov Practice 1 14:00 14:30
Practice 2 17:45 18:00
06th Nov Practice 3 14:45 15:00
Qualifying 17:00 18:00
07th Nov Grand Prix 15:30 17:00

Australia

19th Nov - 21st Nov

Sky Sports F1

Cancelled

TV Times On Air Start
19th Nov Practice 1 01:00 01:30
Practice 2 04:45 05:00
20th Nov Practice 3 02:45 03:00
Qualifying 05:00 06:00
21st Nov Grand Prix 04:30 06:00

Saudi Arabia

03rd Dec - 05th Dec

Sky Sports F1
TV Times On Air Start
03rd Dec Practice 1 12:00 12:30
Practice 2 15:45 16:00
04th Dec Practice 3 12:45 13:00
Qualifying 15:00 16:00
05th Dec Grand Prix 14:30 16:00

Abu Dhabi

10th Dec - 12th Dec

Sky Sports F1
TV Times On Air Start
10th Dec Practice 1 09:00 09:30
Practice 2 12:45 13:00
11th Dec Practice 3 09:45 10:00
Qualifying 12:00 13:00
12th Dec Grand Prix 11:30 13:00

Driver Standings

# Driver Pts
1 Lewis Hamilton 195
2 Max Verstappen 187
3 Lando Norris 113
4 Valtteri Bottas 108
5 Sergio Perez 104

Team Standings

# Team Pts
1 Mercedes 303
2 Red Bull 291
3 Ferrari 163
4 McLaren 163
5 Alpine 77

