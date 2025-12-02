F1 2026 calendar: Race schedule, highlights, results, pre-season testing, Sprint venues, driver line-ups, new regulations, live Sky Sports coverage
All the key dates, driver line-ups, teams and changes you need to know about with Formula 1 in 2026; watch all 24 race weekends live on Sky Sports F1 and the Sky Sports app once again in 2026
Tuesday 2 December 2025 15:19, UK
As the 2025 Formula 1 season reaches a thrilling climax, here's a look at all you need to know for F1 in 2026.
The 2026 season will feature 24 rounds again with the season starting in Melbourne, Australia on March 6-8 through to Abu Dhabi on December 4-6.
There will be a new track on the calendar in the form of Madrid in September, as the drivers will race around the streets of the Spanish capital, while Imola has dropped off the schedule.
The biggest change is the regulations as new technical rules mean we will see new cars and a likely shaken up pecking order.
American manufacturer Cadillac will join the grid, so there will be 11 teams for the first time for the first time since 2016.
F1 pre-season testing
- Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - January 26-30
- Bahrain International Circuit - February 11-13
- Bahrain International Circuit - February 18-20
F1 2026 calendar
|Australia
|March 6-8
|Hungary
|July 24-26
|China
|March 13-15*
|Netherlands
|August 21-23*
|Japan
|March 27-29
|Italy
|September 4-6
|Bahrain
|April 10-12
|Madrid
|September 11-13
|Saudi Arabia
|April 17-19
|Azerbaijan
|September 24-26
|Miami
|May 1-3*
|Singapore
|October 9-11*
|Canada
|May 22-24*
|USA
|October 23-25
|Monaco
|June 5-7
|Mexico
|Oct 30-Nov 1
|Barcelona
|June 12-14
|Brazil
|November 6-8
|Austria
|June 26-28
|Las Vegas
|November 19-21
|Great Britain
|July 3-5*
|Qatar
|November 27-29
|Belgium
|July 17-19
|Abu Dhabi
|December 4-6
|*denotes Sprint weekend
F1 2026 Sprint venues
- Chinese Grand Prix - March 13-15
- Miami Grand Prix - May 1-3
- Canadian Grand Prix - May 22-24
- British Grand Prix - July 3-5
- Dutch Grand Prix - August 21-23
- Singapore Grand Prix - October 9-11
The 2026 F1 driver line-ups
McLaren: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
Mercedes: George Russell and Kimi Antonelli
Red Bull: Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar
Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
Williams: Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon
Racing Bulls: Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad
Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll
Haas: Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman
Audi: Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto
Alpine: Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto
Cadillac: Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas
New F1 regulations in 2026
The big change in 2026 will be a complete overhaul of the technical regulations that will see major changes to the power unit, chassis and aerodynamic rules. The cars will be very different to say the least.
New car design rules in F1 almost certainly causes a shake-up to the pecking order. Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle has described the new regulations as the "biggest changes ever" in the sport.
The teams have long been working on their 2026 cars because the regulations are scheduled to be in place for five seasons. Being quick from next year will set you up to be competitive for the years to come. Mercedes' dominance in 2014, for example, lasted until 2016 before they were finally caught by Ferrari and Red Bull.
There will be no more DRS, instead we will see moving wings and it's expected the cars will be able to follow each other more closely, so there will be more overtaking.
F1 2026 teams and engines
|Team
|Engine
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|Red Bull
|Red Bull-Ford
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|Williams
|Mercedes
|Haas
|Ferrari
|Aston Martin
|Honda
|Racing Bulls
|Red Bull-Ford
|Alpine
|Mercedes
|Audi
|Audi
|Cadillac
|Ferrari
