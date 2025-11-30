Abu Dhabi GP 2025 dates, schedule, weather, UK start time, and how to watch or stream F1 title decider on Sky Sports

For the first time in 15 years, Formula 1 has a three drivers in contention for the title at its season finale as Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri battle for the championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Norris has a 12-point lead over Verstappen and 16-point advantage over Piastri, so a podium will be enough to become world champion but it is never straightforward in Formula 1.

Verstappen and Piastri realistically need to win Sunday's race, while hoping Norris suffers some misfortune or makes a mistake if they were to steal the title.

Mercedes are 33 points ahead of Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship in the battle for runners-up spot behind McLaren in another fight to look out for.

Abu Dhabi is the last race with the current F1 cars before new regulations are introduced for 2026 which could shake up the pecking order.

Abu Dhabi GP track - Yas Marina Circuit

The Yas Marina Circuit changed in 2021 to open up more overtaking opportunities with more sweeping corners to make it easier to follow around the 3.281-mile circuit.

The two best spots to make a move remain at Turn Six and Turn Nine at the end of the two back straights, with the final sector testing the downforce and balance of the car.

Karun Chandhok is at the SkyPad to analyse whether McLaren's decision not to pit Oscar Piastri under the Safety Car on lap seven cost him the win at the Qatar GP

Abu Dhabi GP weather in Yas Marina

Unsurprisingly, there will be no rain in Abu Dhabi with temperatures reaching 28C in the day and dropping to 23C for the evening sessions, including qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

Abu Dhabi GP dates, UK start time and Sky Sports F1's live schedule - practice, qualifying and race

Thursday December 4

11am: Drivers' Press Conference

2pm: Paddock Uncut

Friday December 5

7am: F2 Practice

9am: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Practice One (session starts at 9.30am)*

10.55am: F2 Qualifying*

11.40am: Team Bosses' Press Conference*

12.45pm: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Practice Two (session starts at 1pm)*

2.15pm: The F1 Show*

Saturday December 6

10.15am: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Practice Three (session starts at 11:30am)*

12.10pm: F2 Sprint*

1.15pm: Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying build-up*

2pm: ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING*

4pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*

Sunday December 7

9.10am: F2 Feature Race

11.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Abu Dhabi GP build-up*

1pm: THE ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX*

3pm: Chequered Flag: Abu Dhabi GP reaction*

4pm: Ted's Notebook

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

