F1 2025 calendar: Full race schedule, pre-season testing dates, Sprint venues, driver line-ups, live Sky Sports coverage

Get set for a much-changed Formula 1 grid in 2025 as the final season of the sport's current rules era gets set for another 24-race tour around the world, all live on Sky Sports F1.

Next season's calendar features the record of 24 Grands Prix for the second successive year although this time kicks off in Melbourne, Australia on March 16 with Albert Park staging its first season-opener since 2019.

With Ramadan taking place through the month of March in 2025, both Bahrain - which had hosted the previous four season-openers - and Saudi Arabia move to April where they will stage the fourth and fifth rounds respectively on April 13 and April 20.

The season again runs in to December, with Abu Dhabi bringing the curtain down on the current generation of cars and engines before the big 2026 overhaul on December 7.

There will again be six Sprint weekends featuring the 100km Saturday race in 2025 - with Belgium replacing Austria as a venue hosting the alternative format alongside China, Miami, Austin, Brazil and Qatar once again.

As it stands, only three teams will field the line-up they started with in 2024 - with Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari arguably the most eagerly-anticipated driver transfer of all time.

Red Bull, meanwhile, are set to formalise the line-ups at their two teams after this year's Abu Dhabi finale amid major uncertainty over Sergio Perez's future despite the Mexican signing a two-year contract extension earlier in 2024.

The 2025 F1 schedule

Image: In an F1 first, the 2025 season will launch in a major special event being held at London's O2 in February

February 18: F1 75 Live season launch event, The O2

February 26-28: Pre-season Testing, Bahrain

March 14-16: Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

March 21-23: Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai (Sprint weekend)

April 4-6: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

April 11-13: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir

April 18-20: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah

May 2-4: Miami Grand Prix, Miami (Sprint weekend)

May 16-18: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola

May 23-25: Monaco Grand Prix, Monaco

May 30 - June 1: Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona

June 13-15: Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

June 27-29: Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg

July 4-6: British Grand Prix, Silverstone

July 25-27: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps (Sprint weekend)

August 1-3: Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

August 29-31: Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort

September 5-7: Italian Grand Prix, Monza

September 19-21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku

October 3-5: Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore

October 17-19: United States Grand Prix, Austin (Sprint weekend)

October 24-26: Mexico City Grand Prix, Mexico City

November 7-9: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Sao Paulo (Sprint weekend)

November 21-23: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas

November 28-30: Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail (Sprint weekend)

December 5-7: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina

The 2025 F1 driver line-ups as they stand

McLaren: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Ferrari: Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

Red Bull: Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez

Mercedes: George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli

Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

Alpine: Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan

Haas: Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman

RB: Yuki Tsunoda and TBC

Williams: Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon

Sauber: Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto

