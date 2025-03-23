Chinese GP: Oscar Piastri beats Lando Norris in dominant McLaren one-two with Lewis Hamilton in sixth for Ferrari

Oscar Piastri beat Lando Norris in a McLaren one-two as he dominated the Chinese Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton finishing sixth in his second race for Ferrari.

Pole-sitter Piastri never looked like relinquishing the win, the third of his F1 career, and made the perfect response after spinning last weekend at his home event in Melbourne.

Norris suffered a brake issue in the closing laps but held onto second from George Russell, who made it back-to-back podiums to start the season in third.

Max Verstappen overtook Charles Leclerc for fourth in a great battle in the latter stages of the Grand Prix to limit the damage and is eight points behind Norris in the Drivers' Championship.

Hamilton finished in a lonely sixth as he was unable to make the two-stop race work compared to the other front-runners on a one-stop.

Having won Saturday's Sprint, Hamilton was expected to contend for the top spots but rarely showed great pace and was asked to let Leclerc through early in the race

The Ferrari duo made contact on the opening lap and Leclerc damaged his front wing but it did not affect his pace.

Esteban Ocon scored his first points for Haas in seventh, ahead of Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and Williams' Alex Albon in ninth.

British teenager Oliver Bearman impressively charged through the field in the second half of the race on an alternative strategy to take the final point in 10th.

Chinese GP Result: Top 10 1) Oscar Piastri, McLaren



2) Lando Norris, McLarenl



3) George Russell, Mercedes



4) Max Verstappen, Red Bull



5) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



6) Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



7) Esteban Ocon, Haas



8) Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes



9) Alex Albon, Williams



10) Oliver Bearman, Haas

