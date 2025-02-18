F1 2025 liveries: All 10 teams reveal new designs at London launch as Lewis Hamilton makes first Ferrari appearance

All 10 Formula 1 teams revealed their 2025 liveries in a stunning show at The O2 in London - see them all here!

McLaren - MCL39

Sky Sports F1's very own Martin Brundle was on hand to help the reigning constructors' champions reveal the look with which Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will attempt to defend their title.

The design continues to use McLaren's iconic papaya colour palette, incorporated with anthracite and a hint of teal in honour of the team's tradition of carrying over livery design templates when winning a championship.

Mclaren's Lando Norris tells Martin Brundle that not everything you see on the outside of the new car has changed much, but a lot has changed on the inside

Ferrari - SF-25

This was perhaps the only livery reveal where the crowd - and millions watching from home - were more excited to see a driver in his race suit than the new car. It was always going to be red after all.

The tension was built by a projection of Ferrari cars through the years produced in honour of founder Enzo Ferrari, before Lewis Hamilton finally emerged on stage alongside team-mate Charles Leclerc and team principal Frederic Vasseur.

Hamilton said: "The word that I am thinking of is invigorated because I feel so full and life and so full of energy because everything is new. Just focused on what's up ahead. I'm so proud to be part of the team, so new and exciting for me."

Ferrari reveal striking red for their SF-25 Ferrari F1 car as Lewis Hamilton says he feels 'invigorated' for first Ferrari season

Red Bull - RB21

Red Bull produced one of the most innovative shows of the evening as the team showed a truck interacting with their fans on its way to the event.

Team principal Christian Horner did the introductions as Max Verstappen, fresh off a fourth successive drivers' title, made his way on stage with new team-mate Liam Lawson.

There was no surprise with the livery as the team stuck with their traditional blue, red and yellow palette.

Red Bull's 2025 challenger, the RB21, is introduced to the world with no surprises, no new colours

Mercedes - W16

Mercedes stuck with black and silver on the W16 and delivered their own unique entrance with a pit crew on stage to simulate a stop.

Team principal Toto Wolff was full of praise for the event as he was joined on stage by new team leader George Russell and Italian rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Mercedes decide to keep their predominantly black colours as they perform a pit stop while showing off the W16

Aston Martin - AMR25

There was a very full production put on by Aston Martin, starting with their drivers featuring in a James Bond inspired skit, before star musician Tems sang the car on stage.

Joined on stage by team-mate Lance Stroll, Fernando Alonso confidently declared to the crowd that they had seen the most beautiful car of the evening.

The Aston Martin is unveiled amidst a stunning performance by singer Tems!

Alpine - A525

Alpine were brought to the stage by an electronic DJ set in one of the more understated entrances of the evening.

Pierre Gasly was joined on stage by his new rookie team-mate Jack Doohan to reveal a slight update on their pink and blue colours.

Haas - VF-25

The American-owned Haas were helped by one of the night's star performers, US country singer Kane Brown, to reveal the VF-25.

British rookie Oliver Bearman joined his team-mate Esteban Ocon on stage as another all-new driver line-up united to present a familiar black and white look.

Racing Bulls - VCARB 02

The renamed Racing Bulls brought something different to The O2 with both their reveal and new look.

Comedian and social media star Munya Chawawa delivered a trademark skit to introduce the unveiling, before joining Yuki Tsunoda and rookie Isack Hadjar on stage.

The best was still to come though as a stunning all-white look was revealed for the VCARB 02 in a nod to the Red Bull brand.

Racing Bulls shock F1 world by revealing their brand new near all-white livery for the VCARB 02

Williams - FW47

Williams unveiled the FW47 livery with a bold and emotive show beginning with the voice of late founder Sir Frank Williams and building to a fan-focused crescendo uniting team principal James Vowles with drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon on stage with the car.

Their new livery offers a large nod to new title sponsor Atlassian, with a transition from traditional Williams navy at the front to Atlassian's signature blue on the engine cover. Subtle white and blue detailing pays homage to past liveries.

Williams have revealed their new FW47 car for the 2025 Formula One season at F1 75 Live

Sauber - C45

Sauber kicked the evening off with a dramatic reveal for the C45, matched by a continuation of a striking green and black design.

Their all-new driver line-up of the experienced Nico Hulkenberg and rookie - and F2 champion - Gabriel Bortoleto were joined by chief operating and technical officer Mattia Binotto on stage.

Who had the best livery?

