F1 launches 2025: All cars, liveries, dates ahead of new season with all-new grid and line-ups
When you'll get to see the array of new driver line-ups, liveries and cars for the final year of F1's current rules era; watch the special F1 launch event from London's O2 Arena on February 18, live on Sky Sports F1
Friday 14 February 2025 12:12, UK
Get ready for the 2025 F1 season by staying across all the key dates as the teams announce launch plans for their new cars.
Formula 1's announcement of a first all-team launch featuring the grid's 20 drivers at London's O2 Arena on February 18, when the class of 2025 will reveal their new liveries for the campaign, has led to a slightly different pre-season schedule compared to normal.
With the big London event taking place the week before testing begins, some of the bespoke formal single-team launch events have been replaced by social media reveals in the lead-up to the season's first track running in Bahrain.
- All the key dates and new driver line-ups for Formula 1 in 2025
However, reigning constructors' champions McLaren sprung a surprise by becoming the first team to reveal their 2025 car as the MCL39 ran at Silverstone on February 13.
Williams followed up on Valentine's Day, hosting their own new car reveal, albeit with their latest challenger cloaked in a special one-off livery for the day.
Below are all of the launches that have been confirmed so far.
F1 launch
F1 Live 75: Launch on February 18
The special event to mark the start of Formula 1's 75th anniversary will be held at iconic London venue, The O2 with coverage live on Sky Sports F1 from 8pm on Tuesday, February 18.
It will be attended by all 20 drivers and feature interviews with the sport's key players, as well as live music performances and entertainment for attending fans.
Tickets to the event reportedly sold out in less than an hour, with fans eager to get a first look at a grid that features plenty of changes after years of relative stability.
Teams are expected to present their new liveries on 2024 cars, as opposed to revealing their actual new challengers for the 2025 season.
Team launches
McLaren: Launched on February 13
McLaren sprung a surprise by becoming the first team to reveal their 2025 challenger.
The reigning constructors' champions shared the first public images of the MCL39 as it ran on track during a shakedown and filming day at Silverstone on Thursday.
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were both in action as McLaren ran the car with an alternative camo livery, with all teams obliged to keep their official 2025 looks under wraps until F1 75 Live.
Despite their success with 2024's MCL38, team principal Andrea Stella said an "innovative" approach to the design had resulted in significant changes to the "fundamental layout" of the car.
Williams: Launched on February 14
Williams made it two launches in as many days at Silverstone by revealing their FW47 on Valentine's Day,
There was plenty of access as a live stream of the event went out live on Sky Sports, showing new signing Carlos Sainz driving the car's first lap shortly after 10am.
"I can tell you everything went fine, which is good news," Sainz said. "An install lap of a newly born car is always a bit tricky, but everything worked as it should and now we're ready to get into the run plan."
The one-off livery - to keep the official one under wraps until F1 75 Live - largely appeared to be a nod to the team's new title sponsor Atlassian, with the design otherwise very similar to last year's.
Ferrari: Launch on February 19
The Scuderia will hot foot it back from F1's all-team launch in London to Maranello to give their new SF-25 car its debut track run a day later in a shakedown at their Fiorano test circuit on Wednesday, February 19.
New blockbuster signing Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will drive the car for the first time, with the team to reveal the first photos and footage from the private session during the day.
Aston Martin: Launch on February 23
Aston Martin announced their car launch for the AMR25 will take place digitally as they look to move forward after a largely quiet 2024. They will run the car for the first time on Monday, February 24.
Unchallenged on their way to fifth place in the Constructors' Championship, neither Fernando Alonso or Lance Stroll were able to finish on the podium last year.
With legendary designer Adrian Newey joining the team from March and a new team principal in former Mercedes guru Andy Cowell on board, Aston Martin could be closer to the front in 2025.
Mercedes: Launch on February 24
The world will get the first look at the Mercedes car for the post-Hamilton era two days before pre-season testing.
The sport's former all-dominant outfit will be hoping the new W16 proves fourth time lucky for them in the current rules era as they bid to turn four race wins from 2024 into a more consistent challenge at the front from race to race. The release of the first images will come a day before the the car is given its first shakedown in Bahrain.
The W16 will be the first car of 18-year-old protege Andrea Kimi Antonelli's F1 career, with the Italian having been promoted from the team's junior programme to partner George Russell in 2025.
F1 car launches
|Team
|Launch date
|McLaren
|Launched February 13
|Williams
|Launched February 14
|F1 2025 season launch
|February 18
|Ferrari
|February 19
|Aston Martin
|February 23
|Mercedes
|February 24
|Red Bull
|TBC
|Alpine
|TBC
|Haas
|TBC
|Racing Bulls
|TBC
|Sauber
|TBC
When is F1 pre-season testing?
Pre-season testing takes place from February 26-28 at the Bahrain International Circuit, with just three days for the teams to get prepared for the new season.
When is the first F1 race?
With the opening race of the season moving from Bahrain to Australia for 2025, there is a two-week gap between testing and the cars hitting the track for competitive action.
Melbourne hosts the opening round from March 14-16, with China following immediately as a back-to-back with another Sprint weekend from March 21-23.
