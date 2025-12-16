Portugal to return to F1 calendar in 2027 and 2028 as replacement for Dutch GP at Zandvoort

Portugal will return to the Formula 1 calendar in 2027 and 2028, it has been confirmed.

Portimão was previously on the F1 calendar during the 2020 and 2021 seasons amid reshuffles for Covid impacted years.

The Portuguese GP will effectively replace the Dutch GP at Zandvoort, which has already been confirmed as dropping off the F1 calendar after 2026.

The 4.6km Portimão circuit is said to offer drivers a technical challenge with dramatic elevation changes, culminating in a plunge down to the final right-hander leading back to the pit straight.

Portugal also has a prestigious history in Formula 1, hosting its first Grand Prix in Porto in 1958, as well as holding race weekends in Monsanto and Estoril across the sport's 75 years.

More recently, Portimão was the circuit where Lewis Hamilton surpassed Michael Schumacher's record of all-time wins after he secured his 92nd victory in 2021. Hamilton remains the only driver on the current grid to win at the circuit having also taken the chequered flag in 2020.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: "I'm delighted to see Portimão return to the Formula 1 calendar and for the sport to continue to ignite the passion of our incredible Portuguese fanbase.

"The circuit delivers on-track excitement from the first corner to the chequered flag, and its energy lifts fans out of their seats. The interest and demand to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix is the highest that it has ever been."

