Mohammed Ben Sulayem re-elected as FIA president on second four-year term to head world motorsport to 2029

Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been re-elected as FIA president and will serve a second four-year term to 2029.

The 64-year-old Emirati has headed world motorsport's governing body since December 2021 after succeeding Jean Todt and was re-elected unopposed during the FIA's annual general assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Ben Sulayem, a former rally driver, said: "Thank you to all our FIA Members for voting in remarkable numbers and placing your trust in me once again.

"We have overcome many obstacles but here today, together, we are stronger than ever.

"It is truly an honour to be FIA president and I am committed to continuing to deliver for the FIA, for motorsport, for mobility, and for our member clubs in every region around the world."

Ben Sulayem ran unopposed after potential rivals - notably American former steward Tim Mayer and Swiss-French racing driver Laura Villars - were unable to fulfil the FIA election requirement which dictates that candidates must nominate a vice-president from each of its six global regions.

Every candidate had to name one person from all the FIA global regions by an October 24 deadline but only one South American appeared on the official list - Brazilian Fabiana Ecclestone, who is married to ex-F1 supremo Bernie and is on Ben Sulayem's team.

Villars launched legal action in October to challenge the election rules in the French courts. A Paris court ruled earlier this month that the FIA election could still proceed as scheduled. Villars' legal team said: "The emergency-proceedings judge held that this dispute belongs before the trial court, and we will therefore continue this case against the FIA before the judges who hear matters on the merits" with a hearing scheduled for February 16.

The FIA said that the election had been "conducted in line with the FIA's statutes through a robust and transparent voting process, reflecting the democratic foundations of the federation and the collective voice of its global membership".