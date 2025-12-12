Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc warns Italian team 'it's now or never' for them to deliver ahead of new 2026 F1 rules

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc says the major change of Formula 1 regulations ahead of next season means that "it's now or never" for the Italian team to deliver a championship contending car.

Having narrowly finished Constructors' Championship runners-up to McLaren in 2024, Ferrari went into 2025 hopeful of claiming a first title since 2008 but fell massively short as they ended a hugely disappointing campaign fourth in the team standings.

Leclerc and his team-mate Lewis Hamilton could at least take consolation from the fact that new chassis and engine regulations for 2026 mean this year's form book should theoretically be completely irrelevant when the action resumes with the Australian Grand Prix in March.

"It's tough, but at the same time, I think the whole team is hugely motivated for next year," said Leclerc after completing his seventh season at Ferrari.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were left puzzled by the changes made to their Ferrari cars, as both struggled during the Qatar GP Sprint

"Because it's such a big change, a huge opportunity to show what Ferrari is capable of and it's now or never.

"So, I really hope that we will start this new era on the right foot, because it's important for the four years after."

Vasseur: Leclerc always complaining about everything, but it's positive

Both Leclerc and Hamilton struggled to contain their frustration throughout the year, with each offering colourful quotes in the media pen following disappointing results at various stages of the season.

The pair earned something of a rebuke from Ferrari chairman John Elkann in November when he said that they "need to focus on driving and talk less."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hamilton and Leclerc downplayed Ferrari chairman John Elkann's 'talk less' remarks ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix

However, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur reiterated after the season finale that he isn't overly concerned with what his drivers say to the media so long as they maintain a professional approach to improving performance behind the scenes.

"I don't pay attention to their reaction in the TV pen or on the radio," Vasseur said.

"They are jumping out of the car five minutes after the session, sometimes they have a bad result, and you are asking them a question. I can understand that sometimes the guy is a bit emotional.

"The most important for me is to have a guy coming back to us and pushing the team to do a better job and to work all together to get better results."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz looks at five reasons Hamilton has struggled in his first season with Ferrari

As he continued to explain why he doesn't mind his drivers' outbursts, Vasseur said that Leclerc throughout his career "was always complaining about everything."

He added: "The fact that they are emotional sometimes on the radio, you know perfectly Charles is always a bit critical of himself first, and with the team, and with everybody.

"But it's always with a positive dynamic. I've known Charles for 16 years and he was always like this. He was always complaining about everything, but it's a positive dynamic."

Watch every race of the 2026 F1 season live on Sky Sports, starting with the Australian Grand Prix from March 6-8. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime