Lando Norris says Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri are 'just as good' as each other amid F1 title battle

Lando Norris says Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri represent the same threat to his Formula 1 world championship lead as he believes the pair are "just as good" as each other.

The 26-year-old Brit is in prime position to claim his maiden drivers' title as he holds a 24-point lead over both his McLaren team-mate Piastri and Red Bull's four-time reigning champion Verstappen with two rounds remaining.

Speaking on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix, Norris dismissed the suggestion that Verstappen's pedigree and strong form make the Dutchman a bigger threat than Piastri, who led the championship by 34 points before a poor run of results.

Norris said: "I view them both the same. They're both just as good as one another. I know what Max is capable of, and Oscar is capable of exactly the same as what Max can do.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Craig Slater explains how Norris could claim his maiden world title at the Qatar Grand Prix

"Both have pros and cons. Max being in a different team and Oscar also being in the champions' team.

"Each driver wants to fight for their own thing and prove that they're the best. They're both competitive, they're both very strong, they're both incredible drivers and I'm excited to give them a good fight on track."

'We've treated Max as a threat the whole year'

Verstappen appeared to be out of the title race after back-to-back wins for Norris left him 49 points adrift with three rounds remaining, but the Dutchman was catapulted back into contention when both McLarens were disqualified after he won last weekend in Las Vegas.

Despite the sudden shift, Norris insists that Verstappen being closer to the lead won't alter his approach.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the final lap of the Las Vegas Grand Prix as Max Verstappen claimed the win to keep his title hopes alive

"We've treated him as a threat the whole year," Norris said.

"Even when he was a few more points behind, every briefing we had before every race, we treated him as a threat because we know what he's capable of, we know what Red Bull are capable of.

"Therefore, nothing changes now because he's still the threat he's always been through the whole year."

Norris also insisted that he doesn't feel any increased pressure given the 24-point cushion he took into Las Vegas remains intact going into the final two rounds.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Anthony Davidson breaks down the best chances of winning the next race in the calendar - the Qatar Grand Prix

He added: "My gap in the lead is the same. Nothing needs to change. We were still quick last weekend. We would have been even quicker without the issues, so no.

"We know Red Bull have just been quick lately, so we expect them to be quick here this weekend and next weekend, but there's nothing that needs to change from anyone's side."

Piastri not willing to help Norris after 'brief discussion'

Piastri reiterated the team's stance that they will not prioritise either driver's title hopes until the other is mathematically out of the contest.

The Australian was asked whether there had been any internal discussions about him helping Norris to ensure Verstappen can't deny McLaren adding the drivers' title to the constructors' crown they sealed in Singapore.

He replied: "We've had a very brief discussion on it and the answer is no.

"I'm still equal on points with Max and got a decent shot of still winning it if things go my way, so that's how we'll play it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oscar Piastri reveals the cause of their double DSQ in Vegas and says he remains optimistic he could still win the World Championship

Piastri, who has failed to finish on the podium in six successive races, admits he has left himself with only an "outside shot" at winning a maiden title.

"There's still a chance," he said. "It's played out that way a couple of times before, so I know it's not impossible.

"Obviously, I also know that it's a bit of an outside shot. Even if I have a perfect final two weekends, I can't just rely on that. I need other things to go my way, and I'm very aware of that.

"For me, I'm just going to try to have the best weekends I can, which I try to do every weekend, and see what happens to everyone else."

Thursday November 27

3pm: Drivers' Press Conference

6pm: Paddock Uncut

Friday November 28

11.05am: F2 Practice

1pm: Qatar GP Practice (session starts at 1.30pm)*

3.30pm: Team Bosses' Press Conference

4.05pm: F2 Qualifying*

4.50pm: Qatar GP Sprint Qualifying (session starts at 5.30pm)*

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Qatar Grand Prix

Saturday November 29

1pm: Qatar GP Sprint build-up*

2pm: QATAR GP SPRINT*

3.30pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook*

4.15pm: F2 Sprint

5.15pm: Qatar GP Qualifying build-up

6pm: QATAR GP QUALIFYING

8pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday November 30

11.55am: F2 Feature

2.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Qatar GP build-up

4pm: THE QATAR GRAND PRIX

6pm: Chequered Flag: Qatar GP reaction

7pm: Ted's Notebook

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1's season-ending triple header continues with the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint weekend live on Sky Sports F1 from Friday. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime