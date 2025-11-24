Qatar GP 2025 dates, schedule, weather, UK start time, and how to watch Sprint weekend or stream F1 race at Losail International Circuit on Sky Sports

Whatever is going to happen next in Formula 1's increasingly dramatic three-way fight for the world title as the Qatar Grand Prix stages the penultimate race weekend - and the final Sprint - of the 2025 season, live on Sky Sports F1.

The post-race disqualifications of McLaren's title-chasing drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in Las Vegas have brought Max Verstappen right back into the hunt with two rounds to go after the Red Bull driver's impressive win on the streets of Sin City.

With a still-handy advantage of 24 points over both his rivals, Norris does have a first chance to clinch his maiden title in Sunday's Grand Prix to avoid a final-race showdown in Abu Dhabi next week

Norris will succeed Verstappen as world champion if he finishes this weekend with a championship lead of 26 points or more.

However, his Vegas exclusion means there is suddenly no room for serious error for title-leading driver or McLaren if they are to fend off Verstappen's stunning resurgence with the Dutchman now within the points equivalent of one Grand Prix win of the Briton.

And despite another difficult outing in Vegas even before his own disqualification from fourth place, Piastri too will feel he is still not out of things yet either if he can somehow finally rediscover his form from earlier in the campaign.

Added into the thrilling championship mix on F1's fourth visit to the high-speed Lusail International Circuit is the fact that the Sprint format returns for the final time this season, meaning crucial points are on offer to the title challengers in Saturday's shorter 100km dash too.

Sky Sports F1 has you covered all weekend for the first of the two events in the Middle East that out close the fight for the sport's biggest prize. But will we be going down to the wire for a decider in the desert by Sunday night?

Qatar GP track - Lusail International Circuit

The 3.367-mile Lusail International Circuit joined the F1 schedule in 2021 and is one of the highest speed tracks on the calendar due to its fast, flowing corners which punish the tyres but also makes following the car in front difficult.

There is just one DRS zone on the main straight, with most of the overtakes coming at Turn One where drivers can make moves on the outside and inside.

Qatar GP weather in Lusail

Unsurprisingly, there is no rain on the forecast across the three days of action with an air temperature of 25C for the evening sessions, which drops to around 20C during main qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

Qatar GP dates, UK start time and Sky Sports F1's live schedule - Practice, Sprint Qualifying, Sprint, Qualifying and Race

Thursday November 27

3pm: Drivers' Press Conference

6pm: Paddock Uncut

Friday November 28

11.05am: F2 Practice

1pm: Qatar GP Practice (session starts at 1.30pm)*

3.30pm: Team Bosses' Press Conference

4.05pm: F2 Qualifying*

4.50pm: Qatar GP Sprint Qualifying (session starts at 5.30pm)*

Saturday November 29

1pm: Qatar GP Sprint build-up*

2pm: QATAR GP SPRINT*

3.30pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook*

4.15pm: F2 Sprint

5.15pm: Qatar GP Qualifying build-up

6pm: QATAR GP QUALIFYING

8pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday November 30

11.55am: F2 Feature

2.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Qatar GP build-up

4pm: THE QATAR GRAND PRIX

6pm: Chequered Flag: Qatar GP reaction

7pm: Ted's Notebook

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

