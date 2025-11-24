Qatar GP 2025 dates, schedule, weather, UK start time, and how to watch Sprint weekend or stream F1 race at Losail International Circuit on Sky Sports
Find out the race-week schedule, weather and how to watch the Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit; watch every session from the season's final Sprint event live on Sky Sports F1 from Friday afternoon, with Sunday's main race starting at 4pm
Monday 24 November 2025 00:25, UK
Whatever is going to happen next in Formula 1's increasingly dramatic three-way fight for the world title as the Qatar Grand Prix stages the penultimate race weekend - and the final Sprint - of the 2025 season, live on Sky Sports F1.
The post-race disqualifications of McLaren's title-chasing drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in Las Vegas have brought Max Verstappen right back into the hunt with two rounds to go after the Red Bull driver's impressive win on the streets of Sin City.
With a still-handy advantage of 24 points over both his rivals, Norris does have a first chance to clinch his maiden title in Sunday's Grand Prix to avoid a final-race showdown in Abu Dhabi next week
- F1 2025 schedule | F1 championship standings
- F1's Sprint format and rules explained
- Got Sky? Watch F1 races LIVE on your phone! 📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the sports notifications you want! 🔔
Norris will succeed Verstappen as world champion if he finishes this weekend with a championship lead of 26 points or more.
However, his Vegas exclusion means there is suddenly no room for serious error for title-leading driver or McLaren if they are to fend off Verstappen's stunning resurgence with the Dutchman now within the points equivalent of one Grand Prix win of the Briton.
And despite another difficult outing in Vegas even before his own disqualification from fourth place, Piastri too will feel he is still not out of things yet either if he can somehow finally rediscover his form from earlier in the campaign.
Added into the thrilling championship mix on F1's fourth visit to the high-speed Lusail International Circuit is the fact that the Sprint format returns for the final time this season, meaning crucial points are on offer to the title challengers in Saturday's shorter 100km dash too.
Sky Sports F1 has you covered all weekend for the first of the two events in the Middle East that out close the fight for the sport's biggest prize. But will we be going down to the wire for a decider in the desert by Sunday night?
Qatar GP track - Lusail International Circuit
The 3.367-mile Lusail International Circuit joined the F1 schedule in 2021 and is one of the highest speed tracks on the calendar due to its fast, flowing corners which punish the tyres but also makes following the car in front difficult.
There is just one DRS zone on the main straight, with most of the overtakes coming at Turn One where drivers can make moves on the outside and inside.
Qatar GP weather in Lusail
Unsurprisingly, there is no rain on the forecast across the three days of action with an air temperature of 25C for the evening sessions, which drops to around 20C during main qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.
Qatar GP dates, UK start time and Sky Sports F1's live schedule - Practice, Sprint Qualifying, Sprint, Qualifying and Race
Thursday November 27
3pm: Drivers' Press Conference
6pm: Paddock Uncut
Friday November 28
11.05am: F2 Practice
1pm: Qatar GP Practice (session starts at 1.30pm)*
3.30pm: Team Bosses' Press Conference
4.05pm: F2 Qualifying*
4.50pm: Qatar GP Sprint Qualifying (session starts at 5.30pm)*
Saturday November 29
1pm: Qatar GP Sprint build-up*
2pm: QATAR GP SPRINT*
3.30pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook*
4.15pm: F2 Sprint
5.15pm: Qatar GP Qualifying build-up
6pm: QATAR GP QUALIFYING
8pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday November 30
11.55am: F2 Feature
2.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Qatar GP build-up
4pm: THE QATAR GRAND PRIX
6pm: Chequered Flag: Qatar GP reaction
7pm: Ted's Notebook
*also on Sky Sports Main Event
How to watch or stream the Qatar Grand Prix in the UK and Ireland
Got Sky?
TV: Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports F1 from the first and only practice session on Friday afternoon to the Qatar Grand Prix itself on Sunday, November 30 at 4pm
App: Sky Customers can also watch on the Sky Sports app - with the option to go onboard with any driver!
Not got Sky?
Stream: Non-Sky Customers can stream the action with a NOW Day or a cancel-anytime Month pass
Live blog: Anyone on the move can follow live coverage of the race weekend through our dedicated F1 blog
FREE Highlights: Watch F1 highlights shortly after the chequered flag on the Sky Sports app
How to watch the Qatar GP on mobile with the Sky Sports app
Sky Sports Subscribers can:
- Download or open the Sky Sports app
- Head to the 'Watch' section at 2.30pm for build-up on Sunday, ahead of lights out at 4pm
- Tap on the Sky Sports F1 channel
- Sign in with your Sky iD (*you'll only need to do this once)
*Sky iD help: How to find or create your Sky iD
What is NOW?
NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all 12 Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more.
It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. It offers contract-free membership options, so customers can cancel anytime!
You can choose between a Month or Day Membership. See the latest NOW membership prices.
More information about NOW can be found here.
F1's season-ending triple header continues with the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint weekend live on Sky Sports F1 from this Friday. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime