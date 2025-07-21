F1 Sprint 2025: Schedule, points, format explained, qualifying, race and venues for new season

Everything you need to know about Formula 1's Sprint weekend format for 2025.

When and where are the Sprint weekends?

Six of F1's 24 race weekends again run to the Sprint format in the 2025 season:

Spa-Francorchamps (which previously staged one in 2023) has replaced Austria as the year's third Sprint event, while the other five venues are unchanged.

What is Sprint?

The Sprint format - with a short-form Saturday race as its centrepiece - was added to the F1 schedule at select events from the 2021 season in a bid to further spice up the action on tracks known to be good for overtaking, while also ensuring there was competitive track sessions for fans attending the circuit and watching on TV on all three days of the race weekend.

Initially introduced at just three venues per season before growing to six from 2023, such weekends feature a rejigged schedule to normal with the Sprint having its own qualifying session on Friday and before a 100km race on Saturday, in which crucial extra world championship points are on offer.

The Sprint weekend schedule Friday

Practice One

Sprint Qualifying



Saturday

Sprint

Grand Prix Qualifying



Sunday

Grand Prix

What is the Sprint weekend format?

There are no changes compared to 2024.

Sprint weekends begin with a single free practice session on Friday, which as usual lasts for one hour.

Sprint Qualifying will then follow later on Friday.

Saturday then open with the 100km Sprint contest, with full Qualifying following later in the day, setting the grid for the Grand Prix on Sunday.

How does Sprint Qualifying work?

The Friday session to set the Sprint grid will follow the same format as last season, with each of its three parts running to the same knockout rules as full qualifying but to shorter durations to address engine and tyre concerns.

SQ1 is 12 minutes

SQ2 is 10 minutes

SQ3 is eight minutes

The initial aim is that each car would only have one flying lap in each session, although two runs can be completed in SQ1 while SQ2 and SQ3 do allow time for two timed laps without a pitstop in between attempts.

The other significant difference between Sprint Qualifying and full Qualifying are restrictions on tyre usage in the former.

While drivers are free to use any of their available tyres in regular qualifying, in the Sprint Shootout they are only allowed to run one set of tyres in each part.

A new set of medium tyres are mandatory in SQ1 and SQ2, while a set of soft tyres is mandatory in SQ3, but they don't have to be new.

What is the point systems for the Sprint?

Points for the Sprint in 2025 remain unchanged.

A total of 36 points are on offer for the top eight finishers in Saturday's race. This is allocated as follows:

1st place - 8 points

2nd place - 7 points

3rd place - 6 points

4th place - 5 points

5th place - 4 points

6th place - 3 points

7th place - 2 points

8th place - 1 point

And the extra points through the season certainly can be crucial: Max Verstappen in 2023 became the first driver to clinch a world title in a Sprint on the Saturday in Qatar.

Are there pit stops in the Sprint?

Pit stops are few and far between given how short a Sprint is.

Unlike the Grand Prix, there is no mandatory change of tyres required and, unless cars suffer damage or puncture or it rains, don't expect them to leave the action on track for the pit lane between lights out and the chequered flag.

Drivers are free to run on whatever tyre compound - hard, medium or soft - that they wish.

How often can teams change their cars between sessions?

Since the current Sprint schedule was adopted, teams have had a second opportunity to make set-up changes to their cars through the weekend.

Cars still go into parc ferme when the first competitive session - Friday's Sprint Qualifying - begins, but they are then released from the restrictions after Saturday's Sprint.

Teams have the chance to use the knowledge they've gained to alter setups ahead of full Qualifying, at the start of which they will once more be locked in for Sunday's race.

