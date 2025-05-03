Miami GP Sprint: Lando Norris beats Oscar Piastri to win in chaotic race with Lewis Hamilton third, Max Verstappen demoted

Lando Norris lucked in to end McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri's winning run in a chaotic wet-dry Miami GP Sprint which also saw Lewis Hamilton finish third and Max Verstappen demoted out of the points for a pit-lane collision with polesitter Kimi Antonelli.

After the start of the short-form race had been delayed by 30 minutes after several unexpected big rain showers at the Miami International Autodrome, what turned into a reduced 16-lap Sprint proved a cracker from start to finish.

Norris ended up victorious after benefitting from the timing of a late Safety Car for a crash for Fernando Alonso with three laps to go.

Piastri had ceded the lead to Norris after pitting for dry tyres at the end of lap 14 but, with the Australian back on track and having to run to a controlled speed due to Alonso's accident, Norris lost less time than he would have otherwise done in the pits and so was able to make his stop and re-emerge back on track still ahead of the sister car.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the moment Lando Norris won the Miami GP Sprint in a chaotic conclusion after Fernando Alonso crashed into the wall, causing a safety car

It comes a year after another fortuitous Safety Car helped Norris to jump Verstappen and win his maiden Grand Prix at the same circuit.

The Briton reduces Piastri's title lead by one point to nine ahead of Sunday's main Grand Prix, for which qualifying takes place later on Saturday at 9pm on Sky Sports F1.

Hamilton had been one of the first drivers to switch to slicks and his race was transformed by the strategy, jumping from a struggling sixth to what became third for his second Sprint podium of his Ferrari career after his win in China.

But team-mate Charles Leclerc did not even take the start of the race after crashing out when the heavens opened on his lap to the original grid.

Ferrari had sent both of their cars out on track on the intermediate tyres but the grip offered by the compound proved wholly insufficient just as the most intense rain arrived, with Leclerc a passenger as he aquaplaned into the barrier.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charles Leclerc was caught in heavy rain and crashed into the wall before the Sprint started at the Miami Grand Prix

World champion Verstappen also failed to score points for the first time this year, finishing 17th and last after receiving a 10-second penalty for a Red Bull error in the pit lane.

Stopping for slicks from third place, Verstappen's car was then released into the path of Antonelli's oncoming Mercedes with the two cars making contact.

The collision broke Verstappen's front wing and, with Antonelli forced to take evasive action to avoid an even bigger accident, the Italian teenager had to continue on down the pit lane beyond Mercedes' pit box and miss his own pit stop.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen was given a 10-second penalty for an unsafe release into the path of Kimi Antonelli, resulting in them both coming together in the pits

The luckless incident capped a nightmare 16 laps for Antonelli, who had already dropped from first to fourth at the start after running wide in a battle with Piastri at the first corner.

He eventually finished out of the points in 10th.

More to follow...

Miami GP Sprint: Top 8 1) Lando Norris, McLaren



2) Oscar Piastri, McLaren



3) Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



4) Alex Albon, Williams



5) George Russell, Mercedes



6) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



7) Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



8) Oliver Bearman, Haas

