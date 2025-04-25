Miami GP 2025 Sprint weekend dates, schedule, weather, UK start time and how to watch or stream F1 race in Florida on Sky Sports

Formula 1 makes its first of three trips to the United States in 2025 for the Miami Grand Prix, which will host a Sprint weekend.

Oscar Piastri leads the F1 Drivers' Championship for the first time after his victory last time out in Saudi Arabia, but only by 10 points from Lando Norris and 12 points from Max Verstappen.

Norris returns to the track where he took his maiden Grand Prix win 12 months ago and will be hoping to replicate that performance after his costly recent mistakes.

Red Bull were as competitive as they have been all season in Jeddah, so all eyes will be on whether they can match McLaren again, or if the Woking-based team will stretch their legs around the Hard Rock Stadium.

Mercedes will be hoping to be more competitive with George Russell, who is 26 points behind Piastri in the championship, and rookie Kimi Antonelli, who has another new track to contend with.

Charles Leclerc scored Ferrari's first Sunday podium of the season in Saudi Arabia, and a big storyline will be whether he continues his dominance over Lewis Hamilton.

Miami GP track - Miami International Autodrome

The Miami Grand Prix joined the F1 calendar in 2022 and the event takes place around the Hard Rock Stadium, home to NFL side the Miami Dolphins.

It is a purpose-built street circuit with a high-speed first sector and a long back straight towards the penultimate corner, which provides the best opportunity for overtaking.

A unique feature is the tricky Turn 14/15 chicane as the drivers have to slow right down and avoid the awkward sausage kerbs.

Image: The Hard Rock Stadium overlooks the 3.36-mile Miami International Autodrome

Miami GP weather

There is yet to be a rain affected F1 session at the Miami Grand Prix but that could all change as the current weather forecast suggests there will be thundery showers on Sunday when the race begins at 4pm local time (9pm in the UK).

Friday and Saturday are set to be dry, with temperatures throughout the race weekend in the high 20s.

Miami GP 2025 dates, UK start time and Sky Sports F1's live schedule - Practice, Qualifying, Sprint, Grand Prix

Thursday May 1

7pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday May 2

3pm: F1 Academy Practice 1

5pm: Miami GP Practice (session starts at 5.30pm)

7.30pm: Team Bosses' Press Conference

8.15pm: F1 Academy Practice 2

9.05pm: Miami GP Sprint Qualifying (session starts at 9.30pm)

Saturday May 3

3.20pm: F1 Academy Qualifying

4pm: MIAMI GP SPRINT (race starts at 5pm)

6.30pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

7.50pm: F1 Academy Race 1

8.35pm: Miami GP Qualifying build-up

9pm: MIAMI GP QUALIFYING*

11pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*

Sunday May 4

6pm: F1 Academy Race 2

7.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Miami GP build-up*

9pm: The MIAMI GRAND PRIX*

11pm: Chequered Flag: Miami GP reaction*

Midnight: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

How to watch or stream the Miami Grand Prix in the UK and Ireland

Got Sky?

TV: Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports F1 from the first and only practice session on Friday afternoon to the Miami Grand Prix itself on Sunday, May 4 at 9pm

App: Sky Customers can also watch on the Sky Sports app - with the option to go onboard with any driver!

Not got Sky?

Stream: Non Sky Customers can stream the action with a NOW Day or a cancel-anytime Month pass

Live blog: Anyone on the move can follow live coverage of the race weekend through our dedicated F1 blog

FREE Highlights: Watch F1 highlights shortly after the chequered flag on the Sky Sports app

