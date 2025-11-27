Max Verstappen says Oscar Piastri can label himself a 'number two driver' if he helps Lando Norris in F1 title battle

Max Verstappen has warned Oscar Piastri that he can "label himself a number two driver" if he sacrifices his own championship hopes to aid his McLaren team-mate Lando Norris' title bid.

Norris leads both Verstappen and Piastri by 24 points going into the final two rounds of the season, the first of which is a Sprint weekend in Qatar that gets under way on Friday.

Piastri said earlier on Thursday that McLaren had held a "brief discussion" over the possibility of him helping Britain's Norris, during which he had made it clear that he was not willing to do so.

McLaren team boss Andrea Stella reiterated in a written Q&A released on Thursday morning that the team had no plans to implement team orders in Qatar, while Norris also said he didn't expect assistance from Piastri while his team-mate retains a chance of winning the title.

Asked about McLaren's approach, the four-time world champion said: "It's perfect.

"I think you can't do a better job than allowing them to race as well, because why would you suddenly now say that Oscar wouldn't be allowed any more to [race].

"I mean, if that was said to me, I would have not rocked [shown] up. I would have told them to f*** off.

"If you're a real winner and a racer, as a driver, then you go for it - even if you are behind. I mean what's the point otherwise in turning up?

"Otherwise, you can easily just label yourself as a number two driver, which I think he doesn't want to be.

"I know that I'm equal on points with Oscar. A lot still needs to go right, but I think it should be like that, that they are free to race, and hopefully we can make it a great battle until the end."

'My experience helps in title battle'

Verstappen insists that his greater experience than can help him in the title battle.

The Dutchman has won the last four world championships but hasn't had a title battle go down to the wire since claiming his maiden triumph after duelling Lewis Hamilton in 2021.

"I'll just do it my way," Verstappen said. "For sure, it (experience) helps a little bit.

"If I look at myself in 2021 and now, for example, for sure, having the experience helps in terms of how to approach a race week.

"Even if you say it doesn't or it shouldn't help, it does help."

Verstappen has produced an unlikely comeback having been 104 points off the lead - then held by Piastri - after the Dutch Grand Prix in late August.

His second place at his home race began an ongoing streak of eight successive podiums - including four victories - which have kept alive his hopes of a five successive title.

He added: "At the end of the day, the most important thing is that you have a fast car. So we have to make sure that we are faster than them, or at least equal-ish.

"But with that, we still need a bit of luck.

"Even if they tense up and finish P2 and P3, it's still fine (for them).

"From our side, everything needs to go really well, and then we might need a little help."

Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Qatar Grand Prix.

