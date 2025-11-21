Lewis Hamilton 'red light' claims analysed after Ferrari driver qualifies last for Las Vegas Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton qualified dead last for Sunday's Las Vegas Grand Prix, but did the Ferrari driver make a crucial blunder that cost him a shot at improving his starting position?

The seven-time world champion was bottom of the timesheet as he crossed the timing line towards the end of a rain-hit Q1 and didn't attempt a further flying lap.

He told Sky Sports after qualifying: "As I came across the line it was red [the light]," indicating that he thought that he hadn't reached the line in time to attempt another lap.

However, it was clear from the onboard pictures and timing data that Hamilton crossed the "chequered" timing line before the Q1 clock ticked to zero - with the red light appearing around half a second later as Hamilton reached the start line.

Sky Sports F1's Anthony Davidson questioned whether the Ferrari driver made a crucial mistake in judging his position based on the wrong line.

"He gets to the chequered line, which is the timing line, and the green lights are still there," Davidson explained.

Image: The lights were still green as Hamilton crossed the timing line

"He's saying he's seen red lights. He was carrying speed but when he gets to the timing line he's 100 per cent good to go. He's good to send it and do another lap.

"As he passes the line it immediately goes red. It's very hard to judge at the speeds you're doing inside the car, but he did cross the line to open up a new lap before the red lights came on.

Image: The red lights only appeared after Hamilton had crossed the timing line, meaning he was free to attempt another lap

"I wonder if he's looking at the start line instead of the finish line. There are two different lines at this track like we have at many circuits.

"I'm not sure he had the speed anyway to get through, but it was clearly very close from inside the car for Lewis to judge."

Were the Ferrari pit wall to blame?

Sky Sports F1's David Croft and Jenson Button were able to see in real time from their commentary position that Hamilton shouldn't have lifted and was safe to carry on.

So should the Ferrari pit wall have done a better job in relaying that information to the driver?

Listening back to team radio, they certainly made it clear to Hamilton on the previous lap that it was tight and he needed to keep pushing.

When Hamilton crossed the line he asked his race engineer if he was safe and he was told to keep pushing, but he responded that he'd got a red light before he was told once again to push.

"At that stage it's too late," explained Sky Sports F1's Bernie Collins.

"He was given, before he got to the line, the information that it was going to be tight and he needed to keep pushing.

"Then when he got the red light he assumed maybe Ferrari had got the timing slightly wrong or he didn't make the flag or whatever.

"There was a lot going on. He thought he didn't get it. He instantly lifts off but then it's too late.

"As soon as a driver lifts off there's no point in telling him to push again because you've already lost the lap.

"All of those things went together but, to defend the Ferrari pit wall, I think the information was there."

So does the blame lie with Hamilton?

While Hamilton had much to contend with - yellow flags and wet conditions impacting his decision-making in those crucial moments - Button refused to defend the driver.

He feels Hamilton misjudged the lights and should have continued to push instead of assuming he'd missed out.

"Keep going until they tell you to slow down," Button said.

"I guess you should know every regulation. It's really tricky as a driver if you see red lights flash up in front of you. You think it's over.

"The timing line is obviously before that and he knows that because he gets the time on the dash for the previous lap time.

"When it's that tricky and there's so much going on, I think he's lost focus on what is correct for starting the next lap.

"He's not the first one who has probably made this mistake. The timing line is a different line to the gantry. You should know that."

But while Hamilton missed out on a chance to rescue a disappointing qualifying session, he later told reporters he lacked the pace to climb out of the drop zone.

"I didn't have the grip anyway," he complained. "So I don't think it would have made much difference."

